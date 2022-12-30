ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler accused of sexually assaulting a minor decades ago

By Christine Samra
 4 days ago

A woman is claiming Steven Tyler sexually abused her when she was just a teen in the 1970s.

Julia Holcomb has since filed a lawsuit claiming sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to a report from Rolling Stone . She doesn’t mention Tyler by name in the lawsuit, however, her allegations match what he has said in his 2011 memoir “Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?”

The lawsuit was filed before the Dec. 31 deadline for California’s Child Victims Act, which had lifted the statute of limitations on reporting childhood sex crimes.

Holcomb claimed the abuse started when she was 16 and when Tyler was 25 after she attended an Aerosmith concert in Oregon. She alleged that Tyler supplied her with drugs after gaining guardianship from her mother. She also claimed Tyler pressured her into getting an abortion.

She reportedly got pregnant in 1975 and said that the singer convinced her to abort the baby after saying a recent apartment fire would have harmed the unborn child because of smoke inhalation and lack of oxygen.

The suit claims Holcomb was told by a medical professional that the baby was “likely unharmed.”

She quotes the rockstar’s memoir where he admits to spending time with an underage girl in a “romantic loving relationship.”

His 2011 memoir doesn’t mention Holcomb by name, but he did write he “almost took a teen bride” because “her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me.”

Holcomb said she eventually left Tyler, returned home to Portland after the abortion, got married and became a devout Catholic.

Tyler has yet to make a comment on the lawsuit.

