ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

No. 6 Texas takes 5-game win streak to Oklahoma

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDpUY_0jyvmqct00

No. 6 Texas enters Saturday’s Big 12 Conference opener at Oklahoma on a roll despite a major off-the-court distraction.

The contest in Norman, Okla., will be the Longhorns’ fifth since coach Chris Beard was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with felony domestic violence. He remains indefinitely suspended.

Texas (11-1) has won four straight games under interim coach Rodney Terry to extend its winning streak to five overall. The Longhorns have outscored opponents by more than 22 points per game during that run.

“Right now, R.T. is our coach. We’re focused on being led by him,” guard Marcus Carr said. “Obviously, it’s an adjustment, but a good and smooth one.”

Carr is coming off a career night, hitting 10 3-pointers and scoring 41 points in the Longhorns’ 97-72 win over Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday.

“One of the best backcourts in the country,” Sooners coach Porter Moser said of Carr and Tyrese Hunter. “There’s no player hotter than Marcus Carr, not just the 41-point outburst in the last game. He’s been doing it consistently, and he’s shooting at a high clip.”

Carr has averaged 13.7 points per game in three career meetings with the Sooners, including two last season and one in 2019 when Carr played at Minnesota.

He leads the Longhorns with 17.8 points per game, and his 4.3 assists are tied with teammate Timmy Allen.

Texas is averaging 19.3 assists per game and ranked in the top 10 nationally.

The Longhorns swept last season’s two games against Oklahoma, including an 80-78 overtime victory in Norman.

The Sooners’ last home victory over Texas came during the 2018-19 season.

Saturday’s game is the Longhorns’ first true road game of the season.

Texas could be without starting forward Dylan Disu for the second consecutive game, after he suffered a sprained left knee in the win over Louisiana on Dec. 21.

The Sooners (9-3) haven’t played since knocking off Florida 62-53 on Dec. 20 for their second consecutive victory.

One of the keys for Oklahoma lately has been the play of freshman guard Milos Uzan.

He’s become one of the Sooners’ best facilitators, standing second on the team with 3.3 assists per game. Uzan has averaged 6.0 per game over the last four after moving into the starting lineup.

“It means a lot because it takes pressure off of Grant (Sherfield),” Moser said. “It gives you multiple ball-handlers and multiple passers. It just takes pressure off of one guy.”

The Sooners enter the weekend ranked eighth nationally in field-goal percentage, shooting 50.5 percent. OU is in the top 20 nationally in 3-point shooting at 39.8 percent.

“I think we’ve been pretty efficient with spacing,” Moser said. “That’s always been a big thing for me. We’ve tried to stay spaced and take good shots. I think our guys are sharing it. Crazy thing about it is I know we can be a lot better. We need to have less turnovers vs. Texas.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Texas vs. Kansas State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the #6 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moody Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Longhorns winning the first 70-57 on the road and the Wildcats taking the second 66-65.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: DeAndre Moore Jr. skips All-American Bowl to enroll early

The most recent addition to the 2023 Texas football recruiting class came on the second day of the Early Signing Period in the form of the former four-star Louisville Cardinals wide receiver commit/St. John Bosco (CA) product DeAndre Moore Jr. Texas flipped Moore’s commitment from Louisville on the second day of the Early Signing Period (Dec. 22) and got him to sign on the dotted line on that same day.
AUSTIN, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How Oklahoma Players Performed at Under Armour All-America Practice

ORLANDO — If Brent Venables’ pitch alone isn’t convincing enough that Oklahoma is due for a brighter future, just look at the incoming surge of talent. The Sooners have 13 high school All-Americans scheduled to arrive in Norman, many in about two weeks for the spring semester.
NORMAN, OK
cbs19.tv

Legendary UT baseball coach dies at 91

AUSTIN, Texas — Former University of Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson, who was once the all-time winningest college baseball coach, died Monday at age 91. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Gustafson died in his sleep from congestive heart failure. His daughters, Jann and Jill, were at his bedside.
AUSTIN, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Kyle Maxfield resigns as Bangs head football coach and athletic director

Bangs head football coach and athletic director Kyle Maxfield resigned today. He is headed to Austin to be the athletic director at Brentwood Christian. Maxfield helped led the Dragons to the playoffs three times in his five seasons as the leader of the football program. The best season came in 2020 when Bangs went 9-2 and was district runner-up. Maxfield’s record in Bangs was 25-26 with three winning seasons.
BANGS, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022- Beasley makes move to Oklahoma

This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 22, 2022. After a nine-year stint as part of the Senior Administration within the Mississippi State Athletics Department, Ruston native Leah Beasley has accepted a job as the Executive Athletics Director over External Engagement at the University of Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK
fox7austin.com

Idaho murder victim planned to move to Austin

MOSCOW, Idaho - One of the four victims in the University of Idaho murders had planned to move to Austin. According to a New York Times article, Kaylee Goncalves had a marketing job lined up and planned to move to Austin after graduation with her close friends. A Facebook post...
MOSCOW, ID
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

94K+
Followers
70K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy