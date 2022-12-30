ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Ambyr Childers Gets New Temporary Restraining Order Against Randall Emmett Amid “Physical Abuse And Threats”

By Kim Stempel
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYAMd_0jyvmkZl00

Before Randall Emmett was Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s “man,” he belonged to ex-wife actress Ambyr Childers . Once Lala discovered that her baby daddy was cheating on her , she kicked him to the curb.

Since Lala and Randall share a daughter, Ocean Kent , they must communicate . But only through a parenting app . Randall refused to speak ill of Lala , but she doesn’t suffer from that particular affliction .

The Pump Rules star previously alleged that Randall “tackled” her when she tried to grab his phone during an argument about Randall’s cheating. “He ran after me, tackled me, and knocked me to the ground. I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands,” Lala stated.

Ambyr and Randall share joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters. In October 2022, Ambyr filed for an emergency domestic restraining order against Randall. Ambyr claimed that her ex-husband’s attorney, Ben Valencia, threatened her life. Randall accidentally forwarded an email from his attorney to Ambyr.

It all started when Ambyr emailed Randall that their eldest daughter’s school contacted her. Ambyr explained that their daughter was repeatedly tardy while under Randall’s watchful eye.

Randall sent it to his lawyer, who allegedly responded, “When will you get some real money together so we can take this c–t out once and for all. This is not good for your girls.” Randall replied, “I don’t have real money for this and you know it.” Yikes! Ambyr also claimed that Randall was verbally and emotionally abusive during their marriage.

On December 20, 2022, a judge denied the restraining order on the basis that the email fell under the banner of “confidential attorney-client communication” and was sent “inadvertently” to Ambyr . The email was labeled “inadmissible.” The restraining order was temporarily denied due to lack of proof, but both parties waited until final confirmation at the hearing.

The U.S. Sun reported that Ambyr has obtained a temporary restraining order against Randall . Well, if at first you don’t succeed, try again. She filed the new request on the same day as the hearing, and the judge approved it on December 22, 2022. The pickleball fan now has to stay at least 100 yards away from his ex-wife and cannot contact her directly or indirectly by “telephone, mail, email, or other electronic means.”

Randall is allowed to have “brief and peaceful contact” with Ambyr regarding their daughters. This temporary order will remain in effect until a hearing in January. The couple is scheduled for a court-ordered mediation appointment before the hearing.

In the new filing, Ambyr alleged that Randall is “coercively controlling” and claimed he “previously committed physical abuse against me including but not limited to attempted strangulation.”

RELATED: Lala Kent Shades Randall Emmett After He Told Her “To Move On”

Ambyr said, “Respondent assaulted me for refusing to again sign the post-marital agreement” and “when I fail to acquiesce to Respondent’s demands, he will punish me by preventing me from contacting the girls.”

Randall’s rep issued a statement to The U.S. Sun . “This is nothing more than a retaliation to the court dismissing Ambyr’s first request for a restraining order. The allegations contained in the complaint are completely fabricated. We are confident the court will dismiss her second request.” The rep added, “ Randall is confused by all of this as he and Ambyr celebrated family events together and she has asked him for work.”

It sounds like Randall will be starting 2023 by visiting a courthouse.

TELL US- DO YOU BELIEVE THAT AMBYR IS MAKING UP THE ALLEGATIONS?

[Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for A+E]

The post Ambyr Childers Gets New Temporary Restraining Order Against Randall Emmett Amid “Physical Abuse And Threats” appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 5

Related
Reality Tea

Judge Denies Ambyr Childers’ Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Randall Emmett

Once upon a time, Ambyr Childers and Randall Emmett were sitting in a tree. First came love, second came marriage. Then came Lala Kent coming in to take Ambyr’s man because Range Rovers don’t magically appear in your driveway unless you do a little work. We watched the demise of Lala and HER MAN’S relationship […] The post Judge Denies Ambyr Childers’ Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Randall Emmett appeared first on Reality Tea.
OK! Magazine

'Can You Say Red Flag?': Fans Express Concern After Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Gifts 4 Stepdaughters $12,500 Cartier Bracelets

Teresa Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, gifted his four stepdaughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with ex Joe Giudice — a $12,500 Cartier bracelet, but fans are concerned about her new man's financial situation. On Sunday, December 25, Milania, 16, revealed the exciting present she received from her stepfather. “Luis always goes big, and last year he also got us a Cartier bracelet,” she said while showing off the Cartier Love Bracelet she received the year before. “This year he, again, got us — me and my three sisters — this one,” she continued while debuting...
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Calls Out Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Raquel Leviss And Scheana Shay For Posting Images From Cast Photo Shoot

Social media has benefited no community greater than reality TV fans. Instead of having your favorite cast disappearing between seasons, we get all the daily drama. Instant gratification included. So after a few slow weeks from the Vanderpump Rules cast, a little S0-Cal conflict was in order.  And after all the recent cast breakups, including Tom […] The post Lala Kent Calls Out Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Raquel Leviss And Scheana Shay For Posting Images From Cast Photo Shoot appeared first on Reality Tea.
RadarOnline

Eddie Cibrian Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Bombshell Claim He Had Affair With 'Cave' Costar Piper Perabo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville came forward with some explosive allegations in a new interview, claiming Yellowstone actress Piper Perabo and her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, had an affair while filming the 2005 horror-action flick The Cave.The Bravolebrity revealed why she was not a fan of the Coyote Ugly star after the movie came up in conversation, claiming that she made "friends on set" of The Cave who told her "a lot of things" after she noticed their allegedly flirty banter herself."And [Perabo] was a horrible c--- to me," she claimed to Page Six.According to Glanville, she confronted...
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Once Admitted She Only Wanted Plural Marriage With Kody, Rejected Monogamy

And then, there was one. Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown once admitted she only wanted a plural marriage with husband Kody Brown and rejected monogamy to be with him. “I mean, I know this just sounds really funky,” Robyn, 44, began during a January episode of the hit TLC series. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”
UTAH STATE
Reality Tea

Victims In Jen Shah’s Fraudulent Scheme Reveal Heartbreaking Details In Their Impact Letters To Judge

I know throughout the Jen Shah legal process, feelings from fans, myself included, have wavered just a little. When I initially heard the star of one of my favorite reality shows was arrested as cameras were rolling for her involvement in a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly, I was plugged in. After hearing her […] The post Victims In Jen Shah’s Fraudulent Scheme Reveal Heartbreaking Details In Their Impact Letters To Judge appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Hollywood Gossip

Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents' Federal Prison Sentence

Chase Chrisley finally has something to say. One month after his famous parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to many years behind federal bars for committing tax evasion and bank fraud (among other crimes), the 26-year old has finally issued a handful of statements. During an appearance on sister Savannah...
FLORIDA STATE
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Claims Heather Gay Lied About Black Eye; Says Injury Happened Before Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast Trip

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans have been focused on two things right now: Jen Shah’s upcoming sentencing date and Heather Gay’s black eye. At least with Jen, we will have some concrete answers come January 6, 2023. I’m not holding my breath that we will get any clarity about Heather’s eye situation. During […] The post Tamra Judge Claims Heather Gay Lied About Black Eye; Says Injury Happened Before Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
bravotv.com

Teresa’s Lawyer Responds to Accusations That Louie Gifted Her Daughters Fake Cartier

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member’s lawyer called the Christmas gift allegations “silly.”. After Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, gifted her daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana $12,500 Juste Un Clou Cartier bracelets for Christmas, social media users were quick to doubt their validity following Gia’s since-deleted unboxing TikTok.
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother

Bravo fans, brace yourself for drama like we’ve never seen before between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga. Bravo released the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 21, and it shows a glimpse into the wild fight that Teresa gets into with her brother and sister-in-law, before they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Reality Tea

U.S. Government Requests Jen Shah Get 10 Years In Prison For Her Role In Nationwide Telemarketing Scheme

As Jen Shah’s sentencing draws closer, more information about her role in this massive nationwide telemarketing scheme is finally being revealed. By now, we’ve all heard and seen Jen’s arrest on the second season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City when NYPD stormed the scene with their bulletproof vests looking for Jen. Jen […] The post U.S. Government Requests Jen Shah Get 10 Years In Prison For Her Role In Nationwide Telemarketing Scheme appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady”

If a broken clock can be right twice a day, Teresa Giudice can also be correct once in a while. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG has a bone to pick with She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, otherwise known as Teddi Mellencamp. As you know, the fired former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a podcast along […] The post Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady” appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Thrives During Holiday With Daughters Amid Kody Brown Split

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is spending the holidays with daughters Madison Brush and Savanah Brown following her split from Kody Brown after 29 years of spiritual marriage. The Sister Wives star, who confirmed she and Kody were no longer together during an episode of the TLC show earlier this month, reposted an Instagram Story added by 25-year-old daughter Maddie of her 18-year-old sister Savanah putting together a puzzle.
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy