Ambyr Childers Gets New Temporary Restraining Order Against Randall Emmett Amid “Physical Abuse And Threats”

Before Randall Emmett was Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s “man,” he belonged to ex-wife actress Ambyr Childers . Once Lala discovered that her baby daddy was cheating on her , she kicked him to the curb.

Since Lala and Randall share a daughter, Ocean Kent , they must communicate . But only through a parenting app . Randall refused to speak ill of Lala , but she doesn’t suffer from that particular affliction .

The Pump Rules star previously alleged that Randall “tackled” her when she tried to grab his phone during an argument about Randall’s cheating. “He ran after me, tackled me, and knocked me to the ground. I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands,” Lala stated.

Ambyr and Randall share joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters. In October 2022, Ambyr filed for an emergency domestic restraining order against Randall. Ambyr claimed that her ex-husband’s attorney, Ben Valencia, threatened her life. Randall accidentally forwarded an email from his attorney to Ambyr.

It all started when Ambyr emailed Randall that their eldest daughter’s school contacted her. Ambyr explained that their daughter was repeatedly tardy while under Randall’s watchful eye.

Randall sent it to his lawyer, who allegedly responded, “When will you get some real money together so we can take this c–t out once and for all. This is not good for your girls.” Randall replied, “I don’t have real money for this and you know it.” Yikes! Ambyr also claimed that Randall was verbally and emotionally abusive during their marriage.

On December 20, 2022, a judge denied the restraining order on the basis that the email fell under the banner of “confidential attorney-client communication” and was sent “inadvertently” to Ambyr . The email was labeled “inadmissible.” The restraining order was temporarily denied due to lack of proof, but both parties waited until final confirmation at the hearing.

The U.S. Sun reported that Ambyr has obtained a temporary restraining order against Randall . Well, if at first you don’t succeed, try again. She filed the new request on the same day as the hearing, and the judge approved it on December 22, 2022. The pickleball fan now has to stay at least 100 yards away from his ex-wife and cannot contact her directly or indirectly by “telephone, mail, email, or other electronic means.”

Randall is allowed to have “brief and peaceful contact” with Ambyr regarding their daughters. This temporary order will remain in effect until a hearing in January. The couple is scheduled for a court-ordered mediation appointment before the hearing.

In the new filing, Ambyr alleged that Randall is “coercively controlling” and claimed he “previously committed physical abuse against me including but not limited to attempted strangulation.”

Ambyr said, “Respondent assaulted me for refusing to again sign the post-marital agreement” and “when I fail to acquiesce to Respondent’s demands, he will punish me by preventing me from contacting the girls.”

Randall’s rep issued a statement to The U.S. Sun . “This is nothing more than a retaliation to the court dismissing Ambyr’s first request for a restraining order. The allegations contained in the complaint are completely fabricated. We are confident the court will dismiss her second request.” The rep added, “ Randall is confused by all of this as he and Ambyr celebrated family events together and she has asked him for work.”

It sounds like Randall will be starting 2023 by visiting a courthouse.

