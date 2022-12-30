ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Who is the suspect in the Idaho killings?

By Tulsi Kamath, Katie Smith
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PnvpE_0jyvmWAT00

(NewsNation) — Police on Friday arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in connection with the November deaths of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in a rental house near campus.

The suspect was arrested on a warrant early Friday morning in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. A criminal complaint filed in Idaho charges Kohberger with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, Latah County, Idaho Prosecutor Bill Thompson said.

Sources confirmed to NewsNation that Kohberger was on suicide watch in the Pennsylvania jail where he was being held and had asked officers at one point whether anyone else was arrested. Sources said Kohberger has had a “quiet, blank stare” throughout the process.

Kohberger is scheduled for an extradition hearing Tuesday, Monroe County court records show, but Jason Allen LaBar, Monroe County’s chief public defender, said he plans to waive it to expedite his transport to Idaho.

“Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible,” LaBar said.

A friend of Kohberger told NewsNation affiliate WBRE he was “in complete shock” when he learned he was arrested.

“I used to go on night runs with him because I didn’t want to run by myself, so I would text and be like, ‘hey, do you want to go for a run?’ We’d go for six or seven-mile runs at night,” Schyler Jacobson said. “I’m still kind of shaking knowing about that. It’s just unreal to think somebody could actually do that to somebody. It’s absolutely mind-boggling.”

Kohberger’s arrest is linked to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of the four students — 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20 and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin. During the weeks-long investigation into their deaths, police chased thousands of tips after the crime drew nationwide attention.

The case broke open after law enforcement asked the public for help finding a white sedan seen near the home around the time of the killings.

Officers have since discovered the Hyundai Elantra they were looking for, but have yet to locate the weapon used during the stabbings, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said.

Officers did not say whether they specifically received tips about Kohberger.

The 28-year-old was attending Washington State University as a Ph.D. student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at the time of his arrest, investigators confirmed Friday. The school is just miles across state lines from Moscow, Idaho.

The university in a statement said Kohberger completed his first semester there “earlier this month.”

“On behalf of the WSU Pullman community, I want to offer my sincere thanks to all of the law enforcement agencies that have been working tirelessly to solve this crime,” said Elizabeth Chilton, chancellor of the WSU Pullman campus and WSU provost. “This horrific act has shaken everyone in the Palouse region.”

A minor traffic citation he received in August out of Latah County, Idaho suggests that Kohberger had previously been in the area where Moscow is located. There is no known connection between that violation and the November deaths.

Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice in June from DeSales University, the school confirmed to NewsNation.

“As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy,” the university said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families during this difficult time.”

A DeSales student with the same name was part of a research project that involved surveying people about crimes they had committed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiDqO_0jyvmWAT00

A Reddit post from this spring by someone who identified themselves as Kohberger and listed a university email with the initials “BK” sought participants for the anonymous survey. It is unclear if Kohberger made the post.

The survey — which was removed from the university website Friday — included questions about respondents’ feelings and emotions while committing an offense, how they identified their target, what they did when they left and additional questions about their mental state.

The Reddit post was also removed Friday and the poster’s account has been suspended.

This is a developing report. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
99.9 KEKB

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
WETM 18 News

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WHEC TV-10

Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Regional Police Activity, NY & PA State Trooper arrests

Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by NYS Trooper Ashley Stanley. Coudersport-based state police Thursday morning arrested Blaze David Harrison, 20, of Allegany stemming from an incident in Coudersport Borough. Troopers charged the man with felony criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins at 9:10 a.m., Harrison was remanded to Potter County Jail when he couldn’t post 10% of $5,000 cash bail. The judge ordered a preliminary hearing for January 5th at 10 a.m.
COUDERSPORT, PA
News 4 Buffalo

With the New Year comes new changes to NYS Legislation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, some new laws taking action in 2023 were set in place. For areas outside of New York City, the minimum wage went up one dollar, making it $14.20. “So the big thing is the economy is adjusting to these new wages, and it’s […]
omahanews.net

National Guard checks homes for winter storm victims in Buffalo, NY

BUFFALO, New York: The New York National Guard is walking door-to-door in parts of Buffalo, New York to check on people who lost power during the worst winter storm in decades. More than three dozen deaths have been reported in western New York after a blizzard, which struck much of...
BUFFALO, NY
advantagenews.com

Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic

One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy