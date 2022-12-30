ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Former Franklinville man charged with hate crime indicted after missing court

By Adam Gorski
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKvbf_0jyvmSdZ00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Arkansas man was brought back to western New York this week to face charges tied to him missing a court appearance, which stems from an alleged hate crime, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Michael Cremen, 50, of Mountain Home, Ark. was charged with second-degree bail jumping, a felony. He also faces second-degree menacing as a hate crime and second-degree harassment charges tied to an alleged incident during protests on Hertel Avenue in August 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106JhW_0jyvmSdZ00

Officials say that at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2020, Cremen, whose last known address was in Franklinville, allegedly threatened protesters with a knife while using racial slurs during a demonstration on Hertel Avenue near Parkside Avenue in Buffalo. He also allegedly pushed and made threats toward one protester.

According to officials, Cremen was released on his own recognizance in the initial case but is accused of knowingly failing to appear for a court date on Feb. 14, 2022 and then missing a rescheduled date the following month.

Cremen is scheduled to return on both cases on Jan. 3, 2023 for an attorney appearance. He was remanded without bail and faces a maximum of eight years in prison if convicted.

  • Buffalo man who traveled for Bills game: “It went from bad to worse”
  • Crenshaw says hard-line McCarthy opponents ‘are enemies now’

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnynewsnow.com

Fight In Front Of Youngsters Leads To Charges For Jamestown Woman

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fight in front of three youngsters has led to charges for a 21-year-old Jamestown woman. The Jamestown Police Department charged Kirsten Swartz on Monday with endangering the welfare of a child. During a domestic dispute on the city’s east side, Swartz is...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Three Charged Following Burglary, Man With A Weapon Call In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three people face a slew of charges following a reported burglary and man with a weapon call in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with New York State Police all responded to an east side address on New Year’s Eve for a person with a weapon.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Elma man arrested for Aggravated DWI

On January 1, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested David L. Nadrowski., 24, of Elma, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bowen Road in the town of Elma. During the interview, Nadrowski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Nadrowski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.22% BAC. Nadrowski was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
ELMA, NY
2 On Your Side

Man shot on Broadway Sunday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man was shot several times early Sunday morning. BPD said the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway. Detectives said the victim is a 25-year-old man. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Mother Accused Of Encouraging Her Daughter To Self-Harm

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown mother is accused of encouraging her daughter to use a knife for self-harm. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested 31-year-old Samantha Omeruo on Monday following a reported disorderly person call at a northside address. Following an investigation, it was alleged...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

FBI Offering $25,000 For Information In Deadly Shooting Of 12-Year-Old

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the cold case murder of a 12-year-old. Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem, age 12, was shot and killed in Buffalo on April 6, 2019, around 8:30 pm. Sadly, he was in his own home when he was shot. Badraldeen was in the kitchen of the apartment he lived in when he was hit by a stray bullet.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Suspect arrested in New Year’s fatal stabbing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred on New Year’s Day, according to City of Niagara Falls officials. The suspect is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and will be arraigned on Tuesday. Police say on Jan. 1, they responded to […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

14 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

ASSAULT -3RD Bail Amount: None Listed. CRIM OBSTRUCTION BREATHING/BLOOD CIRCULATION -APPLY PRESSURE. CRIM MIS 4:DISABLE EQUIP TO PRVNT REQUEST FOR EMRGNCY ASSIST. BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME. Bail Amount: None Listed. 11. Fagan, Derek. Booking Date/Time: 12/29/2022 16:56:37. United States Marshal Remand. Bail Amount: None Listed.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Inmate Takes Own Life At Niagara County Jail, Sheriff Investigating

Deputies at the Niaraga County Jail found an incarcerated individual who allegedly attempted to commit suicide. On Friday, December 23, 2022, at approximately 7:33 pm. According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, EMS crews from Cambria Fire Company and Mercy Ambulance responded to the jail facility for an unresponsive incarcerated individual who tried to take their own life. Corrections officers and medical staff performed life-saving measures on the person. They were transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital and then later taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Former Cattaraugus County Resident Indicted for Failing to Appear in Hate Crime Case

A former Cattaraugus County resident who was charged with a hate crime in connection with an August 2020 protest in Buffalo now faces an additional felony charge. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 50-year-old Michael Cremen of Mountain Home, Arkansas was arraigned Friday morning on one count of 2nd-degree bail jumping after a grand jury indicted him on the Class E felony in May. Prosecutors say Cremen failed to appear for a court proceeding in February on one count of 2nd-degree menacing as a hate crime and one count of 2nd-degree harassment, then failed to appear again for the rescheduled proceeding a month later. Cremen, who previously resided in Franklinville, allegedly threatened protesters with a knife while using racial slurs during a demonstration in Buffalo on August 28, 2020. He also allegedly pushed and made threats towards one protester during the incident. Cremen was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment in July 2021 on the charges from the protest. Cremen was recently taken into custody in Arkansas on an outstanding bench warrant and an indictment warrant, and he was brought back to Western New York by federal marshals to face prosecution. Cremen is scheduled to return on both cases on Tuesday for an attorney appearance. He was remanded without bail. He faces up to eight years in state prison if convicted of the highest charge.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Five children die in Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The death toll has risen to five for a house fire in Buffalo on Saturday, according to our Buffalo NBC affiliate. All the people who died are children aged 10 or younger. Three girls – aged 7, 8, and 10 – died at the scene of...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man stable following New Year’s Day shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition following a shooting in the early-morning hours of New Year’s Day. Officers say they responded to the call just after 3 a.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of Broadway, where the male victim had been shot multiple times. He was transported to ECMC […]
BUFFALO, NY
insideradio.com

Buffalo’s WEBR Hit With $1 Million Suit By Former Operations Manager.

Kenmore Broadcasting Communications adult standards WEBR Buffalo (1440) has been slapped with a $1 million discrimination suit filed by the station’s former Operations Manager. Laura Freeman alleges employment discrimination based on sex/gender and retaliation after she says she voiced complaints about discrimination to the station's HR manager. Named as...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy