The UK has extended a crypto tax break for foreign investors who buy crypto using local brokers. The move is in line with PM Sunak’s vision to turn the UK into a crypto hub. Crypto investors from around the world have come one step closer to investing in the United Kingdom’s crypto market. The government of the United Kingdom has enforced a key regulation that will provide crypto tax relief to foreign investors who purchase through local brokers or investment managers.

1 DAY AGO