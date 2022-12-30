Read full article on original website
Shiba Inu’s demand among ETH whales soars, will it help traders in 2023?
SHIB whales continue to accumulate but retail participation is low. Investors are not in a celebratory mood yet. Shiba Inu [SHIB] was one of the superstars of the crypto world in 2021 after achieving robust growth. Fast forward to the present and it is now drawn down by slightly over 90% from its historic ATH.
BCH’s closing price of 2022 had this BTC connection, will 2023 be any different?
However, BCH witnessed a growth in coin distribution. Bitcoin Cash [BCH], was trading at $97.74 as of 31 December and closed 2022 at a two-year trading low, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Also impacted by the severe decline in the cryptocurrency market during the year, BCH’s value dropped by 77%.
Solana: These datasets could intrigue traders planning on ‘selling their SOL’
Solana outperforms other cryptocurrencies in terms of the number of transactions. Solana witnesses growth in its DeFi space, however, weighted sentiment declines. Solana [SOL] can be considered as one of the cryptocurrencies that was impacted the most during this bearish market. However, SOL holders could take a sigh of relief.
Ripple [XRP]: Here is what these bullish indications mean for your investments
XRP long-term holders remained convinced of an imminent rally in price. Despite the negative sentiment in the market, XRP’s price refused to plummet. Data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that, at press time, Ripple [XRP] exhibited a few bullish signs. This could lead the altcoin holders towards some gains in the new trading year.
Solana [SOL] retests former range lows: Are further gains unlikely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Short-term market structure and momentum were strongly bullish at press time. The spot CVD has declined, which meant that sellers have the upper hand. Solana [SOL] sellers have...
With Shiba Inu eyeing major milestones in 2023, can SHIB leave 2022 behind?
Social Volume and remained high, reflecting its popularity. Shiba Inu [SHIB] failed to begin 2022 on a happy note as its price dropped drastically, thanks to the crypto winter of 2022. Memecoins are often looked at as cryptocurrencies that don’t have a vision or plan for the future. However,...
Chiliz [CHZ]: Before you decide to buy or not to buy, read this
CHZ is temporarily ranked as the most traded token by the top 100 ETH whales. Its price has been on a consistent decline since FTX’s collapse. Chiliz [CHZ] recently found favor with top Ethereum [ETH] whales as the altcoin momentarily flipped Shiba Inu [SHIB] as the most traded token by this cohort of investors, data from WhaleStats revealed.
SOL bulls try to conquer $10.15 but bearish momentum could take over. Here’s why
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Solana’s drop below $9.6 could trigger a state of panic in the market. Solana’s Open Interest too flashed bearish signs. Bitcoin [BTC] dipped below the $16.6k...
Avalanche investors could witness an eventful start to 2023 thanks to these…
AVAX witnessed growth in its GameFi ecosystem in 2022. Metrics and market indicators suggested a continued price surge in the days to come. Avaxholic, a popular Twitter account that posts updates about the Avalanche [AVAX] ecosystem, recently revealed the most recent developments. ODOS, for example, announced a new integration with...
Litecoin surges in percentage of monthly users in a year: Can LTC rally?
Litecoin monthly use in a year increased by over 109%. LTC has been on an uptrend, with over a 6% increase in value in the past 48 hours. Litecoin [LTC] saw a remarkable price surge that began as 2023 concluded. In addition, Litecoin recently declared that its monthly use had climbed by over 100% in just a year.
$250 stands in the way of Binance Coin bulls- is a breakout imminent?
The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The resistance in the $250-$260 region would need to be broken for short-term bulls to enter the market with some confidence. Bitcoin did not initiate a longer-term trend as...
Can ApeCoin holders bank on 2023 as the year of the APE? This data suggests…
The NFTs associated with APE witnessed improvements as well. In a recent post made by crypto analytics firm Delphi Digital, it was stated that the number of unique addresses holding APE grew substantially over the last year. Are your APE holdings flashing green? Check the profit calculator. Since March 2022,...
Key lessons from Bitcoin [BTC] in 2022 and what to expect in 2023
Navigating the world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, in general, has been a rough rollercoaster in 2022. That chapter is now closed and we have now entered into new unchartered territory. Every crypto enthusiast and their dog are now wondering whether 2023 will bring good tidings or whether it will turn out worse than 2022.
Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced....
United Kingdom implements crypto tax exemption for foreign investors
The UK has extended a crypto tax break for foreign investors who buy crypto using local brokers. The move is in line with PM Sunak’s vision to turn the UK into a crypto hub. Crypto investors from around the world have come one step closer to investing in the United Kingdom’s crypto market. The government of the United Kingdom has enforced a key regulation that will provide crypto tax relief to foreign investors who purchase through local brokers or investment managers.
Bitcoin [BTC] to be haunted by the bears in 2023? Yes, say these metrics
New data suggests that Bitcoin holders have started selling their BTC at a loss. Whales started to lose interest as selling pressure grew, however, traders remained optimistic. According to 2 January 2023 tweet, the majority of Bitcoin [BTC] holders have started to lose faith in the king coin. Reportedly, the net realized losses for Bitcoin are similar to that of historic BTC bottoms.
A recap of Polygon on-chain milestones related to its prediction markets
Polygon is set for a clearer path for investors, thanks to prediction markets. MATIC’s whale activity has also slowed down in the last week of December. 2022 was a great year for Polygon and MATIC as far as partnerships and developments are concerned. The only letdown was the bearish market conditions. But can 2023 turn out more favorable on multiple fronts?
Could ENS still be underrated after hitting this major milestone
ENS domain registrations in 2022 accounted for 80% of its all-time addresses. NFT fund partner projected that ENS was underrated as on-chain data also assent to the opinion. While the broader crypto sector suffered turbulent periods in 2022, Ethereum Name Service [ENS] upped its game concerning domain registrations. Although launched in 2017, ENS domain registrations got increased attention in 2021 during the NFT market boom.
Avalanche: Everything you need to know about AVAX and its latest development
AVAX’s RSI was oversold, at press time, which was somewhat of a bullish signal. However, the major market indicators suggested that selling pressure was imminent. Avalanche [AVAX] made quite a name for itself on 30 December when it announced that Dua.com, a SocialFi, had chosen Avalanche to build its “Fi”. Dua.com is a global social network established to connect people of all ethnicities, races, and faiths from all over the world.
Here’s how Convex Finance [CVX] plans to change its staking game in 2023
Convex Finance announced changes to its staking rewards. CVX on-chain status was filled with ups and downs. As part of its 2023 reforms, Convex Finance [CVX] announced some changes to the way staking works on its protocol. In its 2 January Medium post, the Convex team noted that there were...
