ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

TSA announces 'Top 10 catches of 2022'

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top 10 Catches" of the weirdest, wackiest, and most unusual items found at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. TSA announces ‘Top 10 catches of 2022’. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

State superintendent moves to ban TikTok on school devices

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told school system leaders to remove TikTok from publicly-funded devices Tuesday. In the letter, he cites security risks as reasons for the ban. “. The safety of Louisiana’s students is the top responsibility of educators. Over the last...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

New Year's fitness resolutions

People got a head start on their New Year's Resolution at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana early Monday morning. People got a head start on their New Year's Resolution at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana early Monday morning. Sesame becomes 9th major food allergen in U.S. Sesame becomes 9th major...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Severe thunderstorms are possible today and tonight

Severe thunderstorms are possible today and tonight. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, January 2nd. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top 10 Catches" of the weirdest, wackiest, and most unusual items found at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. New Year’s fitness resolutions. People...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Bloodied Sidibe briefly wears Rutgers coach’s ceremonial uni

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Awa Sidibe briefly wore the ceremonial No. 1 jersey given to coach Coquese Washington when she was hired in May after the Rutgers guard got blood on her uniform during the Scarlet Knights’ 78-67 loss to No. 13 Maryland on Monday. Officials noticed blood...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy