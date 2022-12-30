ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

256today.com

Cousins Maine Lobster rolls into Huntsville

BIRMINGHAM — Cousins Maine Lobster is headed to Huntsville on the first stop of its 2023 tours through the South and Midwest. Cousins Maine Lobster is famous for its Maine lobster rolls a la food truck style. Mad Malts Brewing, 109 Maple Ave., is the first “tour stop” Wednesday from 4-9 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville celebrates the arrival of 2023 with New Year's parties

While New York may have the iconic ball-dropping ceremony to celebrate New Year's, Huntsville is not far behind in their own celebrations. One of the celebrations in Huntsville was at the Camp in the MidCity district. The event on Saturday was from 8 p.m. to midnight and featured live music,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Catching cabin fever? Here are 100 things to do around north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the holidays are over, the cold dark month of January always seems to drag on. If you’re catching cabin fever or looking for something to do during the colder months, Connie Pearson has a lifetime of experiences around Alabama. She’s sharing all of her favorites in her book, “100 Things to do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Distinctive design: Stone family is at home on Sparkman Street

Every corner of the home at 808 Sparkman Street is deeply rooted in history and was restored to its former glory this year before becoming the dream home of Stephanie and Jared Stone and their two children, Easton and Ezekiel. The family of four relocated to Hartselle from Orlando, Fla....
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Life Church celebrates new year with block party, ball drop

Nearly 600 people gathered in downtown Hartselle Dec. 31 for Life Church Hartselle’s New Year’s Eve ball drop. Entertainment was provided by The Ray Sparks Band and Elvis tribute artist Bobby Hollis, as well as a livestream of the college football playoff game between the University of Georgia and Ohio State University.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Three Huntsville warning sirens out of service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Huntsville outdoor warning sirens are out of service Tuesday according to the Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). According to the Huntsville-Madison County EMA, two sirens awaiting replacements are located at Fire Station 15 on Sparkman Drive next to Highlands Elementary, the roundabout on Indian Creek Road near Old Monrovia Road. The third siren is awaiting an electric meter install and is located on Dunlop Boulevard.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Rogersville, 35652

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. — This month, we unzip the 35652, Rogersville. Located about 45 minutes away from Huntsville, this small town serves as a hub for surrounding communities. Rogersville is the "Gateway to the Shoals", and although it's small, the town is mighty. "Rogersville in itself is actually pretty large as far as the actual limits go but as the center of it, we have this right here, which probably doesn't even span a mile, where everything is pretty much located in this one area," explains Greg Cook of Engel & Volkers.
ROGERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama will be closing early or closed entirely Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pediatric Dental Associates, Cullman Orthodontics open new building Jan. 2

CULLMAN, Ala. – Pediatric Dental Associates and Orthodontics this week announced its new building, which will house Pediatric Dental Associates and its new orthodontic office, Cullman Orthodontics, will open Jan. 2 at 1907 Main Ave. SW in Cullman. Cullman Orthodontics will be in Suite A, while Pediatric Dental Associates will be in Suite B.   “Constructing this new building was one way for us to further invest in the growth of the Cullman community, which has been so kind to us since we launched our office here in 2018. It will also allow us to offer more operatories and resources to serve...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

State grant helps fund Huntsville non-profits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some local non-profits are seeing a new round of funding from a state grant focused on helping victims of crime. Governor Kay Ivy’s office announced that $5 million in grants will be distributed to organizations throughout Alabama. Three of those non-profits are in north Alabama, the AIDS Action Coalition of Huntsville, the Family Services Center of Huntsville and Asha Kiran.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in the area

The family celebration starts with a dinner buffet, entertainers, magic tricks, and children’s stations. “Great Canadian Dueling Pianos” show at 9 p.m. in Legacy Hall. A New Year’s Eve countdown for children will take place at 10 p.m. Location and Venue: 1235 Deerhurst Drive, Huntsville. (Deerhurst...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

