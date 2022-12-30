Read full article on original website
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
256today.com
Cousins Maine Lobster rolls into Huntsville
BIRMINGHAM — Cousins Maine Lobster is headed to Huntsville on the first stop of its 2023 tours through the South and Midwest. Cousins Maine Lobster is famous for its Maine lobster rolls a la food truck style. Mad Malts Brewing, 109 Maple Ave., is the first “tour stop” Wednesday from 4-9 p.m.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger will open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru will open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville celebrates the arrival of 2023 with New Year's parties
While New York may have the iconic ball-dropping ceremony to celebrate New Year's, Huntsville is not far behind in their own celebrations. One of the celebrations in Huntsville was at the Camp in the MidCity district. The event on Saturday was from 8 p.m. to midnight and featured live music,...
WAFF
Catching cabin fever? Here are 100 things to do around north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the holidays are over, the cold dark month of January always seems to drag on. If you’re catching cabin fever or looking for something to do during the colder months, Connie Pearson has a lifetime of experiences around Alabama. She’s sharing all of her favorites in her book, “100 Things to do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
School and business closings and cancellations, January 3, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Jan. 3rd, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather. Lauderdale County Schools: Closed Jan 3. Adjusted schedule for remainder of the week:. Wednesday - Group A. Thursday - Group B. Friday...
Hartselle Enquirer
Distinctive design: Stone family is at home on Sparkman Street
Every corner of the home at 808 Sparkman Street is deeply rooted in history and was restored to its former glory this year before becoming the dream home of Stephanie and Jared Stone and their two children, Easton and Ezekiel. The family of four relocated to Hartselle from Orlando, Fla....
A gift that keeps giving at Kids to Love Foundation
MADISON, Ala. — A gift that keeps on giving!. Lee Marshall, Founder & CEO of the Kids to Love Foundation in Madison says, "These kids are personal to me because foster care is personal to me. I was born into foster care." This isn't just an effort or a...
Hartselle Enquirer
Life Church celebrates new year with block party, ball drop
Nearly 600 people gathered in downtown Hartselle Dec. 31 for Life Church Hartselle’s New Year’s Eve ball drop. Entertainment was provided by The Ray Sparks Band and Elvis tribute artist Bobby Hollis, as well as a livestream of the college football playoff game between the University of Georgia and Ohio State University.
WAFF
Three Huntsville warning sirens out of service
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Huntsville outdoor warning sirens are out of service Tuesday according to the Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). According to the Huntsville-Madison County EMA, two sirens awaiting replacements are located at Fire Station 15 on Sparkman Drive next to Highlands Elementary, the roundabout on Indian Creek Road near Old Monrovia Road. The third siren is awaiting an electric meter install and is located on Dunlop Boulevard.
Will lost holiday travel luggage end up in North Alabama?
In addition to 12,825 cancelled flights and more than 34,000 delays, there were also reports of baggage chaos.
Unzipped: Rogersville, 35652
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. — This month, we unzip the 35652, Rogersville. Located about 45 minutes away from Huntsville, this small town serves as a hub for surrounding communities. Rogersville is the "Gateway to the Shoals", and although it's small, the town is mighty. "Rogersville in itself is actually pretty large as far as the actual limits go but as the center of it, we have this right here, which probably doesn't even span a mile, where everything is pretty much located in this one area," explains Greg Cook of Engel & Volkers.
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama will be closing early or closed entirely Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
Pediatric Dental Associates, Cullman Orthodontics open new building Jan. 2
CULLMAN, Ala. – Pediatric Dental Associates and Orthodontics this week announced its new building, which will house Pediatric Dental Associates and its new orthodontic office, Cullman Orthodontics, will open Jan. 2 at 1907 Main Ave. SW in Cullman. Cullman Orthodontics will be in Suite A, while Pediatric Dental Associates will be in Suite B. “Constructing this new building was one way for us to further invest in the growth of the Cullman community, which has been so kind to us since we launched our office here in 2018. It will also allow us to offer more operatories and resources to serve...
WAFF
State grant helps fund Huntsville non-profits
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some local non-profits are seeing a new round of funding from a state grant focused on helping victims of crime. Governor Kay Ivy’s office announced that $5 million in grants will be distributed to organizations throughout Alabama. Three of those non-profits are in north Alabama, the AIDS Action Coalition of Huntsville, the Family Services Center of Huntsville and Asha Kiran.
Popculture
Bob Penny, 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' Actor, Dead at 87
Bob Penny, a former University of Alabama at Birmingham professor who had small roles in Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump, has died. He was 87. Penny starred in over 30 films and was a fixture in the Birmingham theater scene. Penny died on Christmas Day in Huntsville, Alabama, according...
News 19’s Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith take part in Decatur’s annual Polar Bear Plunge
News 19's very own Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith kicked off 2023 with a splash! Both Jessica and Lynsey participated in Decatur's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Plunge.
WAFF
Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
doppleronline.ca
New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in the area
The family celebration starts with a dinner buffet, entertainers, magic tricks, and children’s stations. “Great Canadian Dueling Pianos” show at 9 p.m. in Legacy Hall. A New Year’s Eve countdown for children will take place at 10 p.m. Location and Venue: 1235 Deerhurst Drive, Huntsville. (Deerhurst...
wvtm13.com
North Alabama family son celebrates first birthday in NICU at Children's of Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. — Life hasn't been the easiest for the Steffen family. Their baby boy was born Dec. 9, 2021. However, his original due date was March 19, 2022. For almost 400 days, he has been in the hospital. He was born at 24 weeks gestation. His mother, Kelsey...
