Eastern Iowa Public Libraries Are Going Fine Free In 2023
The Davenport Public Library and all of the RiverShare Libraries are making sure all library patrons start the New Year with their best foot forward. To help folks do that, the Davenport Public Library and the RiverShare Libraries are going fine-free in 2023 and also dropping fines for more than 10,000 people.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois participates in Rose Parade for first time ever
CHICAGO - Illinois is highlighting itself as a tourism destination, participating in this year's Rose Parade. It was Illinois’ first appearance in the 134-year parade history. The Rose Parade is known for its flower-covered floats, marching bands, and equestrian units. The display broke tradition this year, taking place on...
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa In This Week’s FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 7 Things Away In Wisconsin
It goes without saying, but there are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away like glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away for each state. Some things, however, can get...
Iowa Man Drove 120 MPH After ‘A Good Song Came On His Stereo’
There is a reason cruise control was invented, but this man felt the need for speed. A 19-year-old man was driving down an Iowa interstate when all of a sudden, a GREAT song came on his stereo. Blood was pumping, the car was bumping, and his right foot was pumping on the gas pedal a little too much because when the driver saw red and blue lights in his rearview mirror, he looked down at the speedometer and saw he was flying at 120 MPH.
KIMT
Ice Storm Warning issued: Here's the breakdown by county
Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin. ...Significant Ice Storm Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages. During the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas, however, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of viewing area
NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota) .A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through Wednesday. The worst conditions will be later this morning and early afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the region. A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. This morning, heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow. The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust your travel plans if possible. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice
A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
KWQC
Six Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Six of Scott County’s forty-five animal facilities had non-compliant inspection reports in 2022. Those include Amber’s Mutt Cutz, Posh Pet Resorts, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, and Pampered Pets Salon and Spa. PetSmart and Teske’s Pet and Garden Center were initially found non-compliant in their 2022 annual inspection but later reinspected and found compliant.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
Cedar Rapids Woman Is Called A Hero After Going Viral On TikTok
A woman in Cedar Rapids is going viral on social media for what most users are saying are the right reasons. A couple of anti-Semitic people were hanging signs to traffic on I-380 and the woman who is being called a hero and thanked on social media by most interjects to take down the signs in front of police.
Iowa Just got $5 Million Richer Thanks to… JUUL?
I remember the use of JUULs becoming a thing when I was in college. A few people did it here and there, but I wasn't particularly surrounded by it. It truly struck me how big of a problem it was -- or could be -- when a girl I was friends with told me the first thing she did when she woke up in the morning was hit her JUUL. She needed the nicotine, supposedly.
wjol.com
Number Of Illinois Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Drops
Masks required signs are displayed at Concentra Urgent Care in Wheeling, Ill., Thursday, June 9, 2022. Nineteen Illinois counties are now under the CDC's "high" alert level for COVID-19 transmission. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois is seeing a drop in the number of counties with elevated levels of COVID-19. The...
3 Great And Affordable Weekend Getaway Beaches In Illinois
Illinois may not be known as a beach destination, but it does have some beautiful coastal areas that are worth a visit. Here are four breathtaking beaches in Illinois that are sure to impress:
10 Commandments Of Air Travel Etiquette For All Iowans In 2023
Before any of us take to the skies this year, let's discuss how you should and should not act when you're flying. I did a lot of flying in 2022 and I love air travel. The airport is a uniquely, socially lawless place. I never want a shoe shine and a drink at 8:15 a.m. like I do when I'm at an airport. $17 for a tamale? Only at an airport bar.
Alfalfa Sprouts Sold in Iowa Recalled Due To Salmonella Cases
A food service company in the Midwest is recalling hundreds of pounds of alfalfa sprouts, including here in Iowa, due to a salmonella outbreak. The Des Moines Register reports that SunSprout Enterprises of Nebraska stated that their recall includes over 800 pounds of sprouts that it sold to five food service companies and grocery stores in Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansas in November and December. Health officials say that they have linked cases of salmonella to the sprouts eaten at several restaurants and sold at several grocery store chains.
Iowa: Still More Hogs Than Humans
The annual survey has been done, and again it is official. Hogs in Iowa outnumber humans at 7:1. But don't sleep too easy little piggies...the humans are gaining. I don't mean to make it sound like humans are ever going to even remotely draw even to the Iowa hog population, but the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that there are currently 23.6 million hogs in Iowa and 3.2 million people. That is a decrease in the hog population of around 1.3% from last year. However, that number easily puts Iowa as the top hog-producing state in the nation, and it's not even close.
KWQC
Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday for fallen Illinois firefighter
Ill. (KWQC) - Governor JB Pritzker orders flags to half-staff in honor and remembrance of fallen North Park firefighter on Jan. 3 from sunrise to sunset. Brian Rehnberg passed away on Christmas Day, according to a media release from the North Park Fire Department. His death was after responding to calls and is being treated as a line-of-duty death.
KWQC
Main break causes restaurant to temporarily close
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break has caused damage to a nearby restaurant, which has since closed to repair. A water main burst on Sunday, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the East Village of Davenport to temporarily close. On the restaurant’s Instagram profile, they announced the magnitude...
thelansingjournal.com
Weekly COVID-19 data, released December 30, 2022
CHICAGO, Ill. (December 30, 2022) – Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting a total of 3,969,832 cases, including 35,761 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, 1,767 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the...
