Linda Faye Cordell Enix of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away on January 1, 2023. She was 73 years old. Linda was born in Lafollette, Tennessee, on September 11, 1949, and served the Lord faithfully throughout her life, often travelling with her father (Ralph Cordell) to play music for Bible Schools. Linda was a loving and kind woman who brought joy to everyone she met. She was a devoted wife, caring sister, and beloved mother and grandmother. Most importantly, she had a beautiful relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ and read the Bible daily. She was reading it through for the 25th time when she passed. Linda and her family have the assured hope that death is not the end, and she is forever with the Lord.

ROCKY TOP, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO