The annual survey has been done, and again it is official. Hogs in Iowa outnumber humans at 7:1. But don't sleep too easy little piggies...the humans are gaining. I don't mean to make it sound like humans are ever going to even remotely draw even to the Iowa hog population, but the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that there are currently 23.6 million hogs in Iowa and 3.2 million people. That is a decrease in the hog population of around 1.3% from last year. However, that number easily puts Iowa as the top hog-producing state in the nation, and it's not even close.

