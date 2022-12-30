Read full article on original website
Related
It Is Illegal To Throw These 7 Things Away In Wisconsin
It goes without saying, but there are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away like glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away for each state. Some things, however, can get...
Eastern Iowa Public Libraries Are Going Fine Free In 2023
The Davenport Public Library and all of the RiverShare Libraries are making sure all library patrons start the New Year with their best foot forward. To help folks do that, the Davenport Public Library and the RiverShare Libraries are going fine-free in 2023 and also dropping fines for more than 10,000 people.
Iowa Just got $5 Million Richer Thanks to… JUUL?
I remember the use of JUULs becoming a thing when I was in college. A few people did it here and there, but I wasn't particularly surrounded by it. It truly struck me how big of a problem it was -- or could be -- when a girl I was friends with told me the first thing she did when she woke up in the morning was hit her JUUL. She needed the nicotine, supposedly.
Iowa: Still More Hogs Than Humans
The annual survey has been done, and again it is official. Hogs in Iowa outnumber humans at 7:1. But don't sleep too easy little piggies...the humans are gaining. I don't mean to make it sound like humans are ever going to even remotely draw even to the Iowa hog population, but the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that there are currently 23.6 million hogs in Iowa and 3.2 million people. That is a decrease in the hog population of around 1.3% from last year. However, that number easily puts Iowa as the top hog-producing state in the nation, and it's not even close.
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
How Safe Have Iowa’s Roads Been in 2022?
With just a few days left in 2022, traffic deaths are down on Iowa roadways. Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) data shows 335 fatalities so far this year, which is 13 fewer than a year ago. That's the good news. The bad news? It's the second-highest total in the Hawkeye...
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
10 States With the Highest Divorce Rates Revealed
Sadly, divorce is sometimes a byproduct of marriage. Many couples simply don't work out and eventually end their relationship in legal terms. The 10 states with the highest divorce rates prove that divorce can affect anyone, no matter what part of the country they live in. According to a new...
1 Illinois Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Town Names in US
Checking a map for a road trip and stumbling over a town name? That's ok, it apparently happens a lot...Even close to home. One Illinois town made a list of most mispronounced town names in the US. BL. What's funny is that these town names that we can't pronounce, comes...
You’ve Never Seen This Item On Iowa’s Facebook Marketplace Before [PHOTOS]
Do you ever tap the marketplace button when you're scrolling through Facebook trying to waste time during the day? Facebook Market place can be a fascinating rabbit hole to dive into. If you're looking for a certain item or just want to do some internet window shopping, Facebook's marketplace is a fantastic place to start. It's also a fantastic way to waste a quick 30 minutes if you're waiting at the DMV or the doctor's office.
LOL The Top Passwords from 2022 have a Hilarious Illinois Connection
Is your password one of the top passwords in the country? We hope not, but we'll laugh if it's number 16. Passwords are obviously very important, but they're also a huge pain in the butt. Right? Sometimes I wish my eyeballs or fingerprints could just get me into whatever account I'm trying to log into... instead of racing my brain to think of how many numbers I added to one of my generic passwords I should probably change more often.
The Cold Weather is Wreaking Havoc on Iowa Cars
As I type this, there is hope... temperatures here in eastern Iowa will very likely hit the mid-to-upper 40s by week's end. Heck, it could be in the 60s in early January. But first, we had to get there. And for many, our cars barely did - or maybe they didn't.
Iowans, We’ve Been Scraping Frost Off Our Cars Wrong This Entire Time [VIDEO]
I have never seen someone use an ice scraper this way before and my mind is completely blown. There's no way this can be common knowledge and if it is, chalk me up as a moron. Does everyone know this? Where has this information been for the past 16 years I've been driving?
Fun Things To Do With The Littles On New Year’s Weekend In Iowa
For many local kids, it's the last weekend of winter break and there are plenty of happenings to keep them entertained. Sometimes it can be hard to come up with fun, kid-friendly New Year's Eve celebrations and you might have run out of ways to keep them occupied when winter break started weeks ago. Allow this to be a suggestion guide for you this weekend. Here are some festive, fun things you can do with the kids this weekend.
B100
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 0