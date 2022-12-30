Read full article on original website
Domingo Live talks Three Kings Day, Rosca de Reyes and more!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether you call them kings, wise men, reyes or magos, there's one thing that's for certain if you're a Latino: you and la familia are going to celebrate them on January 6th!. Barbi and Rudy broke down what Three Kings Day is about and how...
'The Fonz' wishes Corpus Christi's 'Popcorn Guy' a Happy New Year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Dec. 28, we introduced you to Jason Grosboll after a video of him preparing popcorn at a Corpus Christi theater went viral on TikTok. Grosboll gives entertainment before customers' enjoy their movie by spinning the popcorn tubs on his thumbs and throwing them in the air-- similar to Tom Cruise's drink-making skills in "Cocktail."
Corpus Christi residents welcome the new year with annual Polar Bear Plunge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Polar Bear Plunge gave residents the perfect reset they needed to begin the new year. 150 participants gathered at Emerald Beach Hotel along South Shoreline in support of raising funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Mitchel and Jill Neurock told 3NEWS that...
Things to do in Corpus Christi you might not know about
From transparent kayaking to solving an escape room on a war ship.
Christmas Eve oil spill spreads to parts of North Beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of the oil that leaked from Flint Hills Resources' facility has been found in other areas of Corpus Christi Bay, said Flint Hills Public Affairs Director Jake Reint. "We have had reports of sporadic material impacting various areas in the bay," he said. "Including...
North Gate at NAS-Corpus Christi to be closed during upcoming project
The north gate will only be open from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, but at all other times the south gate should be used.
Victoria’s DeTar Hospital North welcomes TeMarii, the first baby born at DeTar in 2023
TeMarii was born at 8:36 am on January 1st, 2023 making her the first baby born at DeTar Hospital North in the new year. VICTORIA, Texas – TeMarii was born at 8:36 am on January 1st, 2023 making her the first baby born at DeTar Hospital North in the new year. TeMarii’s mother Destiny and her sister, Trinity, are excited...
Locals getting ready to end the year with last minute firework shopping
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There have been quite a few people heading to local fireworks stands as they get ready for the night. Every year there is always a large selection for folks to choose from. Most people prefer the huge variety packs as others are looking for the ones that will help them put on a super-sized show in the night sky.
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South
Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus Christi. The family was given a gift basket and a new year onesie for he baby.
Corpus Christi Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Then just a couple of hours later, around 8:45 p.m. Dana Clarke gave birth to Ariyah Avalos. Ariyah was originally due on Jan. 3.
Deadline for game room operators to submit required application is Jan. 2
Nueces County will also hire a Game Room Administrator to oversee the permitting process and make sure operators follow the new rules.
Corpus Christi oil spill 3.5 times larger than first reported, Flint Hills says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upward of 14,000 gallons of light crude oil poured into the Corpus Christi Bay during the oil spill late Christmas Eve night near Ingleside. That's 10,000 more gallons than first reported. The revised estimate Friday from Flint Hills Resources came after the U.S. Coast Guard...
Aransas Pass police keep watch, monitor fireworks on New Year's Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The countdown to 2023 is on for many, but for many police officers, their main concern is keeping the community safe. Aransas Pass Police officer, Terry Camack spoke with 3NEWS and said officers are patrolling around the city and near the Port Aransas ferry keeping an eye out for trouble.
'It's coming back': Corpus Christi doctor urges caution as COVID-19 cases spike
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County in the week leading to Christmas were in the moderate range. Chair of the Infectious Diseases Department at Driscoll Children's Hospital Dr. Jaime Fergie said that Corpus Christi is already seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Six dead after head-on crash in Live Oak County, DPS says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six people were pronounced dead at the scene of a Live Oak County crash on Dec. 30 and five others were taken to hospitals, according to officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened on US-59 in Live Oak County after the...
Houston driver among 6 killed after slamming head-on into SUV northwest of Corpus Christi, DPS says
Authorities say a Houston woman tried to overtake an SUV in a no-passing zone when she crashed head-on with a juvenile in the passenger seat.
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
Juanita C. Zapata
Juanita C. Zapata, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to Delfino and Guadalupe Castro on December 27, 1935 in Runge, Tx. She was a life-long member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Throughout her life she was a loving...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Refugio County Sheriff's Office calls for service
Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for Dec. 12-18: • Assisted Refugio Police Department with serving an arrest warrant. • Responded to a call of some suspicious subjects on Kelley Road. Subjects were stuck in bar ditch. Assisted with getting them out. • Responded to...
