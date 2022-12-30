ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refugio, TX

KIII 3News

'The Fonz' wishes Corpus Christi's 'Popcorn Guy' a Happy New Year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Dec. 28, we introduced you to Jason Grosboll after a video of him preparing popcorn at a Corpus Christi theater went viral on TikTok. Grosboll gives entertainment before customers' enjoy their movie by spinning the popcorn tubs on his thumbs and throwing them in the air-- similar to Tom Cruise's drink-making skills in "Cocktail."
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria’s DeTar Hospital North welcomes TeMarii, the first baby born at DeTar in 2023

TeMarii was born at 8:36 am on January 1st, 2023 making her the first baby born at DeTar Hospital North in the new year. VICTORIA, Texas – TeMarii was born at 8:36 am on January 1st, 2023 making her the first baby born at DeTar Hospital North in the new year. TeMarii’s mother Destiny and her sister, Trinity, are excited...
Q92

These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast

I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
mysoutex.com

Juanita C. Zapata

Juanita C. Zapata, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to Delfino and Guadalupe Castro on December 27, 1935 in Runge, Tx. She was a life-long member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Throughout her life she was a loving...
Mix 97.9 FM

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
mysoutex.com

Refugio County Sheriff's Office calls for service

Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for Dec. 12-18: • Assisted Refugio Police Department with serving an arrest warrant. • Responded to a call of some suspicious subjects on Kelley Road. Subjects were stuck in bar ditch. Assisted with getting them out. • Responded to...
