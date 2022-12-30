ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Man swallows baggie of meth in front of WFPD officer

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTqec_0jyvke4900

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with several previous drug arrests faces three new charges after police said he swallowed a baggie containing what an officer believed to be methamphetamine after showing it to the officer.

Texas “Killing Fields” murderer may be released from supervision and GPS monitoring

Richard Nathaniel Byrd, 46, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Friday, December 30, 2022, and faces the following charges:

  • Tampering with or fabricating evidence — 3rd-degree felony
  • Unlawful possession of a handgun by a felon — 3rd-degree felony
  • Resisting arrest — Class A misdemeanor

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department noticed a silver Hyundai in the parking lot of a car wash in the 2800 block of Old Iowa Park Road on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at around 10:46 p.m.

The officer noted the car was backed in next to the furthest vacuum on the northwest side of the car wash. He said the car was turned off and no one could be seen outside. He said due to car washes being burglarized this year, he decided to check on the vehicle.

Authorities said as the officer approached the vehicle, the driver began opening his door. The officer observed the driver to have “bloodshot and glassy eyes”. The driver was later identified as Byrd.

New Texas laws taking effect in 2023

Police said the officer went to the driver’s side door and could see inside the vehicle. He said he noticed a small baggie containing a white crystal-like substance in a compartment near the window switches of the door.

According to the officer, when he asked Byrd if he had any “weed”, Byrd picked up the baggie and showed it to the officer for a brief second before placing the baggie into his mouth and swallowing it.

The affidavit said the officer then told Byrd to step out of the vehicle, and Byrd replied, quote “for what, I didn’t do anything.” The officer told Byrd he was being arrested.

The officer said Byrd then held on to the steering wheel and refused to exit the vehicle, using his strength to prevent officers from removing him. However, when the officer pulled out his taser, Byrd complied and exited the car and got onto the ground.

LOCAL NEWS: Victim identified in Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash

While on the ground, he pulled his hands toward the center of his body to prevent him from being handcuffed but eventually complied.

A search of the car once Byrd was in custody revealed a case on the floorboard containing a Taurus .9mm handgun with a round in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine.

A records check on Byrd by the officers revealed two felony convictions on Byrd, one for burglary of a building out of Tarrant County in 1998 and another for theft in Wichita Falls in 2021.

In all, Byrd has been arrested 12 times in Wichita Falls since 2006, including seven drug arrests and two theft arrests. At the time of his arrest on Thursday, he also had an outstanding traffic warrant for speeding. WFPD officials said the speeding ticket was for driving 49 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD identifies victim found dead over weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of a person who was found dead in southwest Lawton over the weekend. Officials identified the victim as Shane Chockpoyah, 48. PREVIOUS STORY | Lawton police investigate death. Chockpoyah was found dead near the intersection of 7th and...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD responded to a “volley” of gunfire Sunday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police responded to a report of someone shooting from a balcony Sunday morning.  According to the arrest affidavits, at 12:38 a.m., Sunday, Jan 1, 2023, Wichita Falls Police responded to the area of 10th and Taylor for a man shooting a gun. The officers had to take cover when they heard a volley […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Traffic stop yields drugs, stolen ID, arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested Russell Adam Grothe after he reportedly tried to evade arrest and was found with drugs and stolen ID. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, police tried to stop a green Honda Civic on N. Eighth Street. The driver accelerated in an attempt […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

A look back at major trials in 2022

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With Wichita Falls seeing record numbers when it comes to homicides for the past two years in a row, you can imagine the Wichita County District Attorney’s office has been very busy, preparing these to go to trial. Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie said they had their hands full in […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Home invasion suspect back in jail for parole violation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who brutally beat a woman shortly after he was released from a prison sentence for several violent home invasion robberies is back in jail for another parole violation.Police arrested Darren King after chasing him and finding him hiding behind an air conditioning unit Wednesday night, December 28, 2022. Police […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

SWAT situation ends with one person in custody

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man was arrested after police responded to a reported hostage situation on the city’s southeast side. Neighbors stood and watched as Wichita Falls Police surrounded a house on Gilbert Street Saturday morning. WFPD Sgt. Brian Sheehan said they were called to an address in the 2200 block of Gilbert for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

3-year-old tests positive for meth, mother arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been arrested after she and her 3-year-old child tested positive for meth. According to the arrest warrant, on Oct. 23, 2022, Child Protective Services contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department to report a child endangerment case. The CPS worker reported, Rebecca Lynn Ervin and her infant […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton Police Investigate Death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after discovering a body in southwest Lawton Saturday afternoon. In a post to social media, Lawton Police say they discovered the body off southwest 7th and Monroe Avenue just after 1 p.m. The post goes on to say that when...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Woman arrested after her kids test positive for meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother was arrested after she and her two kids test positive for meth. According to the arrest warrant, on Nov. 23, 2022, Child Protective Services called the Wichita Falls Police Department to report two child endangerment cases. The CPS worker said Tara Danielle Largin and her two children, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman with 20 convictions charged with child endangerment

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with 33 arrests dating back to 2004 is now charged with three counts of child endangerment after children tests positive for meth.Joellen Wolfe is jailed on three $10,000 bonds. Details were only available on one victim, 7-years-old, who police and Child Protective services say tested positive for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Burkburnett woman arrested for drugs, resisting arrest

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett police arrested Katlyn Loree Carter after she reportedly resisted arrested and had drugs and drug paraphernalia in her backpack. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, a police officer saw Carter walking on Sheppard Road and stopped her after discovering she had multiple warrants. She resisted when […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Vernon City Commission approves Cadet Program

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — More officers could soon be headed to Vernon Police Department all thanks to a newly approved program. “Officers that are requesting to take time off to take vacations to spend time with family, we have to deny a lot of vacations,” Vernon Police Chief Wayne Hodges said. The city of Vernon, like […]
VERNON, TX
KOCO

Police investigate after body discovered in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. — The Lawton Police Department is investigating after discovering a body in southwest Lawton on Saturday afternoon. Lawton police said they discovered the body off Southwest 7th Street and Monroe Avenue just after 1 p.m. When officers arrived, the individual was located and pronounced dead at the scene.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Man arrested for threat to officer and family

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has been arrested many times in the past after encounters and conflicts with police is now jailed for allegedly threatening to kill an officer and his family in a mass shooting. Lance Nichols’ most recent arrest was Tuesday, December 27, 2022, for retaliation and evading. Police say an […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy