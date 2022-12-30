Bowl games on TV today: #21 Notre Dame vs. #19 South Carolina, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

The No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in the Gator Bowl on Friday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

South Carolina enters the game with an 8-4 record and is coming off back-to-back bowl appearances under coach Shane Beamer. The Gamecocks are led by transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has had a strong season leading the offense.

Notre Dame has a record of 8-4 on the season and is looking to end the year on a high note after winning five of its last six games. The Fighting Irish will be forced to turn to quarterback Tyler Buchner, who began the season as the starter but was sidelined by a shoulder injury that required surgery.

This will be a great day of college football, here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the action on Friday.

#21 Notre Dame vs. #19 South Carolina

When: Friday, Dec. 30

Friday, Dec. 30 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

