Inside Nova
Weir wins GOP nomination for vacant seat on Prince William Board of County Supervisors
Haymarket Town Councilor Bob Weir has won the Republican nomination for the vacant Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Weir prevailed in the three-way contest at a mass meeting on Monday night. He defeated former Gainesville District School Board member Alyson Satterwhite and civil engineer Ray Mizener.
Inside Nova
Governor calls for state investigation into TJ's withholding of National Merit commendations
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for the state attorney general to investigate allegations that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology withheld information about student National Merit Award commendations "until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed." InsideNoVa.com first reported about the allegations on Dec. 22...
Inside Nova
Arlington jobless rate ties for lowest in Va. for November
Arlington’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly in new data, but tied for lowest in the commonwealth. With 149,231 county residents in the civilian workforce and 3,188 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.1 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Inside Nova
Youngkin calls for investigation into Virginia high school after allegations
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for an investigation into the leadership of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology following recent allegations school administrators withheld notifications of National Merit awards from students and families. Youngkin wants Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate if...
Inside Nova
Fairfax jobless rate ticks up slightly in new data
Leading a largely consistent trend across Northern Virginia, Fairfax County’s jobless rate ticked up slightly from October to November, according to new data. With 605,600 county residents in the civilian workforce and 15,502 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.5 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Inside Nova
Proposed boundaries for Rosemount Lewis Elementary released
The Prince William County Schools committee tasked with drawing potential boundaries for the new Rosemount Lewis Elementary School has released its recommendations, which would rezone hundreds of students from Sinclair, Suella Ellis and George Mullen elementary schools into the new school set to open in the fall. On Wednesday night,...
Inside Nova
Print seems dead to Arlington county manager; newsletter resurrection seems unlikely
In the eyes of Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz, it appears print is dead. And is going to remain so. Despite being pressed to provide more information to county residents through the mail, including resurrection of a six-times-a-year newsletter that has been dormant since 2018, the county manager gave a decidedly noncommital response at a recent public forum.
Inside Nova
Finalists named for Prince William County MLK Oratorical competition
Five Prince William County Public School students were among the six finalists selected to present at the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition and Program on Jan. 16. The event is held each year in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the MLK Day holiday by...
Inside Nova
How to dispose of your Christmas tree in Northern Virginia
As holiday festivities come to an end, it's time to take down the lights, pack away the decorations and recycle that Christmas tree. Here's a look at how to properly dispose of this year's evergreen:. Prince William County. Residents have several locations where they can give their Christmas tree, wreaths...
Inside Nova
VDOT begins rehab work on I-395 bridge in Arlington
Repairs are underway on the weight-restricted (20 tons) southbound I-395/Route 1 Exit 8C bridge, Virginia Department of Transportation officials said. The project is designed to improve safety and extend the overall life of the bridge, which carries southbound U.S. 1 over the 395 Express Lanes, the northbound I-395 general purpose lanes and northbound Route 110.
Inside Nova
UVA Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
UVA Culpeper Medical Center announced Tuesday the first baby born at its Family Birth Center in 2023. Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born at 3:01 p.m. on Jan. 2 to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez. Alaia was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana Demers, and...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Woodbridge man charged with murder in Lorton shooting
A 23-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested for a New Year’s Eve murder in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton. Residential surveillance footage from the neighborhood identified several individuals seen before and after the fatal shooting of Nahom Beyene, 42, of Lorton. He was found dead in his doorway.
Inside Nova
McLean Rotary Club coat drive ensures a warmer winter for students
Efforts by the Rotary Club of McLean provided more than 50 coats to students in need at Timber Lane Elementary School. The club hosted a coat drive starting in November. “A call to action was issued to Rotarians, their families and friends for donations of new winter coats for students,” the organization said. “Many students at the school lack enough warm clothing to stay protected throughout winter, and their parents lack sufficient funds to buy one.”
Inside Nova
Culpeper warns against local utility scam
Town of Culpeper has learned that utility customers have been receiving phone calls from scammers posing as your utility company demanding immediate payment for unpaid utility bills due to a change in utility service provider. The caller stated they were from another utility provider and required immediate payment or they...
Inside Nova
Community-theater awards will be back in person for 2023
Consider it another sign of normalcy returning to a live-with-COVID world. The Washington Area Theatre Community Honors, or WATCH Awards, which as the name implies salutes the best in local community theater, will be back with an in-person awards program in 2023 after three years away. “The awards ceremony will...
Inside Nova
Exhibition in Sister City includes impact of COVID on Arlington lives
One of Arlington’s Sister Cities has mounted a major exhibition about its experiences coping with the COVID pandemic, and has included photos from the Arlington experience, as well. The Charlemagne Center in Aachen, Germany, has created the exhibition, which will run through mid-March. Curator Frank Pohle chose 11 pictures...
Inside Nova
Loudoun County man charged in father's stabbing death
A Hamilton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the Monday morning stabbing death of his father. Shortly before 6 a.m., Loudoun County deputies responded to the 17000 block of Twinoaks Place for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located 62-year-old David Brown inside, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inside Nova
Lorton man found dead in doorway; murder investigation underway
Police are searching for suspects in the Saturday night death of a 42-year-old Lorton man. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Unity Lane at 7:32 p.m. for a shooting and arrived to find victim Nahom Beyene in the threshold of the doorway with trauma to the upper body, Fairfax County police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inside Nova
Sheriff's office: Delivery driver arrested after approaching child in Aquia Harbour
A Spotsylvania man has been arrested after approaching a juvenile and making a sexual comment Dec. 31 in Aquia Harbour, authorities said. The victim was walking in the 3600 block of Aquia Drive when she was approached by a stranger in a van. "The subject made a sexually explicit comment...
Inside Nova
VHSL all-Class 6 state girls volleyball team: Colgan places three on first team
Coach of the Year: Danielle Thorne Alexandria City.
