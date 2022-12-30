Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Week 17

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots. Tagovailoa is in NFL concussion protocol after suffering a concussion in the team's Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday that Tagovailoa's status is day-to-day and he is feeling better than "the day before."

The 24-year-old quarterback suffered his first concussion of the season in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals when Tagovailoa was knocked unconscious and stretchered off the field.

With Tagovailoa out, Teddy Bridgewater will lead the Dolphins in Sunday's critical division matchup. If Miami wins and the New York Jets lose to the Seattle Seahawks, the Dolphins will clinch their first postseason berth since 2016. They can also clinch if the Dolphins tie and both the Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers lose.

Tagovailoa may not return to the field this season, including the playoffs, after sustaining his second concussion of the year. But his brother, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, said he thinks his older brother will suit up again.

“I just feel like he’s not going to stop playing football,” Taulia Tagovailoa said . “I feel like every opportunity he has, he is going to try to play. I don’t know, it’s just go until the wheels fall off.”