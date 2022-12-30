Read full article on original website
Can you Go To Jail For Picking Bluebonnets In Texas?
There are a lot of stories online about bluebonnets. Bluebonnets are the official state flower of Texas. They usually start blooming in the Concho Valley in late March. The bluebonnet became the official state flower of Texas in 1901. It was not an overwhelming choice. After much debate, the legislature succumbed to pressure from the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. That organization felt that bluebonnet was a name that paid homage to the many brave Texas pioneer women.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Texas’s Coldest January on Record
The geography of Texas is quite diverse, with many different terrains and climates found throughout the state. Mexico borders the state to the south, while Oklahoma provides a border to the north. New Mexico lies to the west, and Arkansas and Louisiana are situated to the east. Texas features everything from vast plains, grasslands, rolling hills, and desert terrains.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest
In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
Texas Cities Prioritize Police over People
Fort Worth spends six times more on criminal justice than community services. Texas’ five largest cities—Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Fort Worth—spend far more on criminal justice than on community services, and in the case of Fort Worth, more than six times as much. This is according to a recent study by the Social Movement Support Lab that analyzed the budgets of the largest cities in the United States to determine the ratio of spending on mass criminalization—including police departments, court systems, and corrections departments—to spending on community care—services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs.
Hopkins County 2022 Year in Review
While 2022 certainly had its ups and downs, there were many notable moments for residents of Hopkins County that made the year worthwhile. Here are a few events that made 2022 newsworthy, and cheers to 2023!. Two confirmed tornado touchdowns occur in Miller Grove, Greenview. There were two confirmed tornado...
Texas Revolution: Birth of the Lone Star State
The Texas Revolution is a vital part of Lone Star State’s history, with its intense grit and determination playing a role in shaping the area's future. Tracing origins back to 1835-1836, this important period saw Texan forces valiantly battle for independence from Mexico. With bloodshed and courage playing a significant role in the outcome, find out more about this inspiring event that changed the course of history - Welcome to the Texas Revolution: The Birth of the Lone Star State!
Chamber Connection for 1/4 by Butch Burney
Thanks to everyone who has mailed or emailed nominations for the superlative awards that will be given out at the annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet on Feb. 16. Here are some tips for those who want to nominate individuals, businesses, groups or clubs for the awards....
San Angelo LIVE!
West Texas Resident Among Three Added to Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted List
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Rogelio Salinas, Salomon Marquez and Shacory Pryor to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
Nilgai — Texas First Big Game Exotic
Also known as the Blue Bull it is the largest Asian antelope that provides a challenging hunt and superb table fare. Hunting exotic game animals in Texas continues to gather an ever-growing following of enthusiastic hunters. While axis, sika, fallow deer and aoudads have a much more broad distribution across the Lone Star State, the beginnings exotic animals from around the world started with nilgai when they were introduced to the King Ranch in the 1920s and 1930s. Also known as the blue bull for its bluish-gray coat during the rut that peaks in December through March, nilgai are recognized as Texas’ original big game exotic specie.
Burnt Orange Nation
A history of Texas Longhorns who won high school football state championships
The 2022 Texas high school football season ended with the staging of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington the week of December 14-17. During that week, five Texas Longhorn commits helped their teams win state titles. Three Texas signees from out-of-state also finished the 2022 season as state champions. Those eight put their names on a very long list of historic Longhorns who won state championships during their high school careers. The full list (or as close to a full one as you’re likely to find) can be found a bit later in this post, but before getting to that a brief history of Texas high school football and its state championship games is required.
2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas
Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
Gov. Abbott activates state emergency response resources due to severe weather hitting Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott gave the go-ahead to set in motion state emergency response resources due to the severe weather expected in Texas Monday. The National Weather Service is expecting marginal-to-enhanced risk of severe storms in the eastern parts of Texas. This could possibly cause tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flash […]
bluebonnetnews.com
Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas inaugurates new chief, second chief
A sacred ceremony to welcome a new chief and second chief for the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas was held Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Tribe’s pavilion off of US 190 east of Livingston. For the first time in the Tribe’s history, a woman, Millie Thompson Williams, was elected to serve as a chief. She will serve as second-elect chief with Principal Chief Donnis Battise, who previously was Mikko Atokla (second chief) under the late Chief Skalaaba Herbert Johnson Sr., who died in August 2021, at the age of 79, following a brief illness.
texaslifestylemag.com
Five Minutes with Texas Country Group The Panhandlers
Texas-country group The Panhandlers recently released their new EP West Texas Is The Best Texas. In a group with Cleto Cordero, Josh Abbott, John Baumann and William Clark Green, this band is one to keep on your radar. Where does the name, The Panhandlers, come from and how did you...
towntalkradio.com
FEMA indicates Terry County among other counties in Texas faces the greatest risk of disaster
Natural disasters can strike anywhere however, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others like Lubbock County and Terry County. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood, or other calamities, such as winter weather?
Significant Changes Happening to Texas ID and License This Year
Texas is making a major change to its license and identification cards. The changes include a fresh look that comes with security features. "Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."
6 Texas Rock Artists Who Had An Excellent 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, I think it's only fitting that we look back on some of the best artists from the year. More specifically, the artists that represented Texas. And boy we've seen some truly bands that a had a GREAT 2022. Bands like. : The San Antonio...
dallasexpress.com
Learn to Identify North Texas Birds
North Texans who want to learn how to identify regional birds will have multiple chances in 2023, with the first falling on January 7. Called “Little Sits,” the meetings are held at the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge (NWR), North Texas E News reported. Groups meet once a month...
