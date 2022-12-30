Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
KXLY
Occurrence of Cardiovascular Events, Death Compared Between Thiazides
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For patients receiving thiazide diuretics, the occurrence of major cardiovascular outcome events or non-cancer-related deaths is no lower for those receiving chlorthalidone versus those receiving hydrochlorothiazide, according to a study published in the Dec. 29 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.
Medical News Today
Central sensitization syndrome: What to know
Central sensitization syndrome can cause the brain to overreact to harmless or mild stimulation, leading a person to feel intense pain. A link between central sensitization syndrome and chronic pain disorders exists. The central nervous system (CNS) is responsible for processing sensory information and transmitting signals throughout the body. It...
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
WebMD
COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition
Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
Older adults are 40% more likely to get heart disease & cancer if they sleep less than 5 hours a night, says new study
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine whether sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study expressly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over a 25-year period. [i]
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Severe COVID-19 Linked With Molecular Signatures of Brain Aging
Scientists emphasize the value of neurological follow-up in recovered individuals. It’s true that COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease. However, neurological symptoms have been described in many COVID-19 patients, including in recovered individuals. In fact, a range of symptoms has been reported by patients including brain fog or lack of focused thinking, memory loss, and depression. Additionally, scientists have demonstrated that patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit a drop in cognitive performance that mimics accelerated aging. But, what has been lacking is molecular evidence for COVID-19’s aging effects on the brain.
CNET
Trouble Falling Asleep? This Dietary Supplement Also Works as a Sleep Aid
Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help you feel more sleepy and ready for bed, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after. Some people also claim that popular sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore
KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
Healthline
Dementia and meanness
When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation and Strokes: What's the Risk if You Take Eliquis?
Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication that lowers the risk of dangerous blood clots forming in your heart due to atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke, especially among older adults. AFib is a heart rhythm disturbance characterized by chaotic and unpredictable...
scitechdaily.com
Why Does Shingles Lead to Stroke? Scientists Might Have an Answer
Researchers discover a potential explanation for why those who have had shingles are more likely to suffer a stroke. According to recent research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, scientists looking into why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that transport proteins and genetic information between cells.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
Medical News Today
Why females may be less likely to experience brain inflammation than males
Males show greater susceptibility to obesity-related cardiovascular and metabolic comorbidities than females. Males also tend to store a greater amount of fat as visceral fat around the abdomen, whereas females store excess energy in fat depots under the skin, referred to as subcutaneous fat. A recent animal study suggests that...
Medical News Today
What to know about Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome
Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome (MRS) is a rare neurological condition with three characteristic features. These include recurring facial paralysis, facial swelling, and furrows in the tongue. MRS can affect people of all ages, but it typically starts during childhood or adolescence. To receive a diagnosis of MRS, a person will typically experience...
Medical News Today
What is CREST syndrome? All you need to know
CREST syndrome is an autoimmune disease that affects the connective tissues. The connective tissues provide structure and support to other tissues and organs. The word CREST is an acronym for the disease’s five main features. CREST syndrome affects various systems in the body, and the symptoms a person experiences...
HealthCentral.com
Can Sleep Apnea Cause Heart Disease?
How sleep apnea affects the heart – including its relationship with high blood pressure and stroke – and what you can do about it. If you have sleep apnea, a condition in which you stop breathing momentarily throughout the night, there’s a good chance it leaves you feeling sleepy during the day. It also has deep implications for your health: Over time, the chronic disorder can raise your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, heart failure, and stroke.
MedicineNet.com
When Should I Worry About Right Shoulder Blade Pain?
A person may occasionally experience shoulder blade pain without any evident cause. However, it could be a result of poor sleeping habits or poor posture while using a computer. Moreover, it could be caused by problems with the muscles or bones in the area. A few of the additional conditions...
sixtyandme.com
The Spice of Life: The Health Benefits of Turmeric for Women Over 60
What’s not to love about the deep golden coloring of dishes spiced with turmeric? It certainly enhances the appearance of our curries, stews and soups. But more importantly, it brings about several health benefits. Turmeric or Curcumin?. Turmeric owes its characteristic orange-yellow color to curcumin. These two terms are...
Comments / 0