Cheyenne City Council to hold work session on financial records, compliance standards
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, Jan. 6 at noon in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers, located at 2101 O’Neil Ave. This work session will include a detailed presentation of the city’s financial records and compliance standards for fiscal year 2022.
Cheyenne to see familiar faces in appointed city officials
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Community members can expect to see familiar faces around the Cheyenne government this year after several city officials were reappointed into their roles. During this afternoon’s city council meeting, Scott Roybal of Ward I, Mark Rinne of Ward II and Ken Esquibel of Ward III were re-sworn in to office by the Honorable Justice Kate Fox of the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board to hold January meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at 2101 O’Neil Ave., with an option to join via Zoom. Topic: Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board. Time: Jan. 10, 2023,...
Richard Johnson elected as president for Cheyenne City Council, Ken Esquibel as vice president
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Richard Johnson will serve as president and Ken Esquibel as vice president of the Cheyenne City Council for 2023 following action from councilmembers this afternoon. Johnson was elected into the City Council in 2014 and served Ward III for four years. He did not seek reelection...
Stephanie Lam joins Cap City’s newsroom as community reporter
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Stephanie Lam is Cap City News’s new community reporter. Born and raised in California’s Bay Area, Lam graduated from a local state school with a journalism degree before moving to the U.K. to earn her master’s in international communication. Upon realizing she would...
Sheriff Brian Kozak takes office, fills vacant positions at Laramie County Sheriff’s Department
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Sheriff Brian Kozak took his oath of office today at 8 a.m. in the Laramie County Commissioners Board Room. The sheriff’s first official act was to swear in his new command staff to fill the vacancies of those previous supervisors who retired. These new employees underwent a background investigation completed by Wyoming State Park Rangers and met the phycological and physical testing required by state law.
Newly elected State, County, and local officials to be sworn in
January 1, 2023 — Many swearing-in ceremonies of local and state elected officials will be taking place on Monday and Tuesday. Tomorrow, the inauguration of Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials will take place at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne. Those taking the Oath of Office will be Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier, and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center announces 2023 New Year’s baby
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This afternoon the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center announced the city’s 2023 New Year’s baby. Sariah Williams arrived at 3:32 p.m. on Jan 1, weighing six pounds 14 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Her parents, Natalie and Devon Williams, are stationed at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base.
Department of Transportation releases local road conditions
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation released Cheyenne’s road conditions on its website today. Residents are advised to drive alert and watch for first responders and tow truck operators working on the side of the road and to allow WYDOT plow operators plenty of room to do their job.
Roads closed between Laramie and Cheyenne due to weather conditions
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this morning that I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne has been closed due to winter conditions. Heavy snowfall and ice that covered southeast Wyoming over New Year’s Day have left much of I-80 and I-25 closed or with travel restrictions in place.
Laramie County Sheriff's Office Bids Farewell to Danny Glick
On December 30th, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office held a retirement ceremony for Sheriff Danny Glick. Sheriff Glick began his career as a Laramie County Patrol Deputy in July of 1981. In November 2002, the citizens of Laramie County elected Sheriff Glick to his first term as Sheriff. Sheriff...
“Most Haunted Cemetery In Wyoming”- 4 Places You Dare Not Visit
There are a number of cemeteries in Wyoming that are rumored to be haunted, but here are four of the most well-known ones:. 1. The Hot Springs County Cemetery in Thermopolis is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. According to local legend, the girl's ghost can be seen wandering the cemetery at night, often carrying a bouquet of flowers. Some people claim to have heard her crying or whispering as they walk past her grave.
High Winds to Return to Southeast Wyoming, Ground Blizzards Possible
Winds are expected to increase across the wind-prone area of southeast Wyoming later this afternoon into the early evening, becoming strong overnight and persisting through at least Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. Forecasters say winds could spread eastward into Wheatland and Cheyenne...
Two Wyoming Towns Ranked on ‘Best Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions’
We're only a few days into 2023 and a lot of Wyoming residents are keeping with their New Year's resolutions. Of course, it's actually pretty easy to make resolutions. The hard part is sticking to them. Whether your goal is to exercise more, stop smoking, eating healthier, and/or saving more...
Partly sunny skies in store for Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne can look forward to partly sunny skies for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 3, will be partly sunny with a high of 29 and west-southwest winds at 10–15 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 18. Windchill values will be between zero and 10 degrees, with winds in the west-northwest at 10–20 mph. Winds will pick up to 25–35 mph after midnight, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Westbound traffic on I-80 closed to Rock Springs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Dangerous road conditions have led to the Wyoming Department of Transportation closing I-80 to all westbound traffic from the I-25 intersection in Cheyenne to Rock Springs. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the road is expected to remain closed for the next 12–14 hours. The...
Obituaries: Kmoch; MacDonald; Mann; Jernigan
Cecile “Corky” Kmoch: September 6, 1941 – December 25, 2022. Longtime Rawlins resident, Mildred Cecile “Corky” Corkle Kmoch, passed away at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne after a lengthy illness on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. She was surrounded by loved ones. She had lived in Cheyenne for the past year where she enjoyed numerous outings and playing bingo with her family and new friends.
Public Inauguration Events to be held January 2, 2023
The public is invited to attend the inauguration of Wyoming’s Five Statewide Elected Officials; Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder. The inaugural events take place on Monday, January 2, 2023 and are...
2022 In Wyoming Defined By Conflict, Inflation, Change And Prosperity
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was a year of conflict and change for many, but no matter how great their losses, they still gathered with loved ones and friends – and sometimes even strangers – to celebrate a new year. Brianna Given, 23,...
Cheyenne police investigating firearm report at Family Dollar
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne police are investigating after a report of a disturbance involving a firearm on Friday, Dec. 30 at Family Dollar, 508 Central Ave. Police said a report was made at about 2 p.m. of a juvenile male threatening to use a loaded firearm during an argument with an employee. Responding officers took the juvenile into custody and secured the area, police said.
