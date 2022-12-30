ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsburg, WV

Wellsburg NYE Pajama Jam to be held in Town Square

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMbMZ_0jyviW1d00

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)

No plans for New Years Eve? No problem, because the City of Wellsburg is once again holding their one of a kind event Saturday night just in time for the ball to to drop!

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

This year it’s called the Pajama Jam and it’s held in the Town Square from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

There will be cookies, hot chocolate and prizes.

Mayor Daniel Dudley says they named the event the Pajama Jam because last year so many people showed up in their PJ’s.

He says this is just a fun event to bring everyone in the community together to celebrate the new year.

“Just something giving back to the community and in most cases the community is to us and this is just a way of giving back something to the community and it’s family friendly. Ain’t no party like a Wellsburg party!”

Mayor Daniel Dudley – City of Wellsburg

This year they won’t be able to do the ball drop but they will have special effects along with a DJ, and a prize for the best PJ’s.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
WHEELING, WV
WYTV.com

First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year. Samantha Turner with First Night Youngstown said the annual event will be back next year with the full event. First Night is a separate event from the city. Youngstown City is...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WDTV

UPDATE: Flood Advisory issued for parts of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: 4:15 PM: A Flood Advisory has been issued until 7 p.m. Tuesday. It includes parts of Mon County and Marion County. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Fairmont, Mannington, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, Barrackville, Monongah, Pine Grove, Fairview, Hundred, Jacksonburg, Rivesville, Grant Town, Farmington, Worthington, Smithfield, Metz, Rachel, Curtisville, Grangeville and Carolina.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Looking for a deal? Auction at former Pittsburgh Walmart Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — There will be a public auction starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the closed Walmart at Waterworks in Pittsburgh near Aspinwall, according to WPXI. Pennsylvania airport holding annual auction with thousands of items, vehicles up for bidding Walmart closed the store in November due to underperforming sales among other factors. WPXI says […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WYTV.com

Local family brings in new year with new addition

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some are celebrating the new year, others are celebrating a new member of their families. One New Year’s baby was born just after 2:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Janae Milhouse is a brand new mother to Freeman Cincere Lee Bankston,...
BOARDMAN, OH
Lootpress

New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
OAK HILL, WV
beavercountyradio.com

One More Day Until the New Beaver County Radio Debuts!!!

(Beaver Falls, Pa.)Tune into Beaver County Radio 95.7 and 99.3 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, and beavercountyradio.com at 6:30 AM, Monday morning, January 2, 2023 for the debut of the all new Beaver County Radio. There has been a buzz about the big announcement since it was released...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Multiple counties under flood warning

PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

81K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy