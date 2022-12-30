ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Related
KXLY

Risk for COVID-19-Linked Endocarditis Up in Patients With Opioid, Cocaine Use Disorders

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Patients with opioid use disorder (OUD) or cocaine use disorder (CocaineUD) have an increased risk for endocarditis associated with COVID-19, according to a study published online Dec. 13 in Molecular Psychiatry. Lindsey Wang, from the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine...
KXLY

Progression-Free Survival Increased With Zanubrutinib in Leukemia

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Progression-free survival is significantly longer with zanubrutinib than ibrutinib among patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), according to a study published online Dec. 13 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Jennifer R. Brown,...
KXLY

Occurrence of Cardiovascular Events, Death Compared Between Thiazides

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For patients receiving thiazide diuretics, the occurrence of major cardiovascular outcome events or non-cancer-related deaths is no lower for those receiving chlorthalidone versus those receiving hydrochlorothiazide, according to a study published in the Dec. 29 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.
KXLY

As legal pot grows, more kids sickened by edibles at home

The number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to a study published Tuesday. More than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

ACP Updates Living Guideline on Pharmacologic Treatment of Osteoporosis

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) — In a living clinical guideline issued by the American College of Physicians (ACP) and published online Jan. 3 in the Annals of Internal Medicine, updated recommendations are presented for the pharmacologic treatment of primary osteoporosis or low bone mass to prevent fractures in adults.

