Fort Wayne, IN

WNDU

Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

One person hit, killed by train in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A person has died after a train pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

1 killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting in South Bend late Monday night. Police were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Hamlin incident brings up memories of similar local cases

Woman sentenced to home detention, probation for role in Elkhart County barn fires. Sherry Thomas, 33, pleaded guilty last month to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Quick

ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Ask the Doctor: New Year’s checklist for health

ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Last day of holiday travel in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday is officially the last day of the holiday travel season which means we could see some busy roads and busy airport terminals. It was just a week and a half ago 16 News Now was going live at the South Bend International Airport in single-digit temperatures and blizzard conditions.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man dies in fire at Sturgis apartment building on New Year’s Day

STURGIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a fire at an apartment building in Sturgis on New Year’s Day. According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, the fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday on W. West Street near North Street. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames in an upstairs apartment.
STURGIS, MI
wfft.com

Man dies in New Year's Day fiery Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One man is dead after a fiery crash just north of downtown early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police found a flaming car around 3:00 a.m. on the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive. They say the driver was heading north when he crashed into an unoccupied...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Chuck Heaver Weather 010222

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 8:35 p.m. on Saturday on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

While some policies haven't changed in years, other stores are tightening up the rules in 2023, which means that return could cost you. Medical Moment: How to keep your children learning during the holiday break. Updated: 4 hours ago. Not only did the pandemic impact our health and our money,...
STURGIS, MI

