ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman accused of burning down barns in Elkhart County learned her sentence on Tuesday. Sherry Thomas, 33, pleaded guilty last month to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. The other seven arson counts against Thomas were dismissed as part of the deal.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO