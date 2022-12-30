United States men's national soccer team coach Gregg Berhalter is being investigated by U.S. Soccer for a 1991 incident where he kicked the woman who later became his wife. U.S. Soccer said in a statement Tuesday that it immediately hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation upon learning of the allegation on Dec. 11, 2022. The results of the investigation will be made public once completed, per U.S. Soccer.

53 MINUTES AGO