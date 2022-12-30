Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter Reveals ‘Physical' 1991 Incident With Future Wife; US Soccer Investigating
United States men's national soccer team coach Gregg Berhalter is being investigated by U.S. Soccer for a 1991 incident where he kicked the woman who later became his wife. U.S. Soccer said in a statement Tuesday that it immediately hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation upon learning of the allegation on Dec. 11, 2022. The results of the investigation will be made public once completed, per U.S. Soccer.
