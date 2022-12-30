Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger, A Ph.D. Student In Criminology, Arrested In Pennsylvania

Bryan Kohberger, 28, Credit: Monroe County Correctional Facility

Police have arrested a suspect in murders of four university students in the state of Idaho over six weeks ago, reports say.

Police say Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania over 2,500 miles from the scene of the crime.

The students were found stabbed to death in their beds in a rental home near the campus on 13 November.

Idaho police plan to hold a news conference later on Friday.

Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen were all found dead in their home in the small university city of Moscow, in northern Idaho.

In the weeks after their deaths, family members of the victims have voiced frustration with the investigation’s progress.

Kohberger, 28, is a Ph.D. student at the department of criminal justice and criminology, according to the WSU website.

Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court shows that he was being held for extradition to Idaho, where he faces a first-degree murder charge.

A press conference is scheduled by police in Moscow, Idaho, at 4 p.m. ET to discuss developments in the case.

