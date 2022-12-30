ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bokeelia, FL

'It means a lot': Bokeelia Fishing Pier gate found underwater after Ian ripped it off

By Samantha Neely, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago
This goes beyond gatekeeping: An iconic symbol for Bokeelia has now returned to the community after three months.

The Bokeelia Fishing Pier's gate was retrieved from the bottom of the Charlotte Harbor sea floor Thursday after Hurricane Ian ripped them off back on Sept. 28.

During Ian's wrath on the small island, the pier was heavily damaged and the gate was torn off of the pier. Missing until now. Pine Island locals and crews came together to help pull the metal gate from the waters during low tide, fortunately only 10 feet away from the 118-year-old pier itself.

"My background is in construction … I feel I'm glad that I'm capable and able to do the work to be able to preserve what was there to the best of my ability for the pier and Froggy's," said Dennis Borcky, owner of Pine Island's Froggy's, and one of the community members to help pull the gate from the waters.

The tip of the gate's whereabouts came in from Cape Coral diver Zachary Katin. According to Katin, it all started back in November when he was out fishing around the pier on his canoe.

The water was unusually clear that day, he remembers, which allowed him finally see the water around him as he was fishing. As a longtime local to the Pine Island area, he said he instantly knew what it was when he looked below his boat. He was in awe.

"I recognized immediately what it was, but due to time constraints, I didn't know who to go to or anything," Katin said. "Then I saw (Kevin Russell) posting it on Facebook in things to do in Pine Island, their live show and that's when I commented I knew where it was, I was willing to help out."

From there, Katin said he reached out to pier owner, William Herker, to offer his services in locating the gate again.

"I was talking to them and offered my help with my scuba gear that was in the car and I said 'Hey, I know where it's at,'" Katin recalls. "'I can give you general location of where it's at or an exact location and then the condition it was in, I can tell you how it was.'"

A few weeks later, Katin donned his scuba gear to wade out into the water during low tide to relocate the gate and call it out to the owner and crews.

The gate was covered in barnacles and had welds broken off. Katin said it was also surrounded by wildlife, with crabs and red snapper swimming around it.

"It was mainly just covered up by sands. Some of the parts that were sticking out there were exposed metal. They were starting to grow some barnacles and I think some algae but nothing that you wouldn't expect from three months under the water."

Finally Thursday, crews were able to fish the iconic gate out of water. Borcky said he jumped off a plane from Philadelphia to come assist in pulling it out, describing the moment as a "good relief."

"(The gate) was the brand, it's iconic and it's the history. The Pier has a lot of history, so anything that we could do to preserve the history and the overall appeal of the pier," Borcky said. "Instead of just having a brand new deck out there, it's beneficial for everybody in the community."

Borcky said he got to the pier at the right time, right at low tide when there was only three to four feet to wade through. He was on a manmade raft while others were in the water, using ropes to drag it onto the raft and back to shore.

Overall, the entire process took over an hour. Borcky said they did get cut up a bit from the barnacles.

As for the next steps, Borcky said gate will be sent to a fabricating shop to have it restored. The barnacles will also be removed and it will be given a fresh coat of paint and new welds will be added.

Yet, it was still a happy moment for him and those who assisted.

"To be able to to be able to preserve as much history of the pier as possible … a lot of things around here aren't capable of being preserved, so it's good that such a special place like the end of the island there at the pier, at least we can keep that for everybody," Borcky said.

Katin shared similar sentiments about preserving iconic places on the island, noting how he and many other locals grew up fishing on that pier and meeting new people as they came out to visit the island. He also knows how many people have memories of the pier, especially near the picturesque gate.

"To a lot of people, it means a lot. A lot of people get married near them. There's a lot of people that have photos of their wedding day taken right from the gate, so that means a lot for them to get to know that it's back," Katin said.

When the day comes that they put the refurbished gate back on the pier, Katin and Borcky both agree it's going to mean a lot for Bokeelia residents and visitors.

"To see all that damage and then what they're gonna do after, it's gonna be nice. I think it's gonna bring a lot of people here and people are gonna start fishing here … I've already seen comments, so people wanting to rent out the pier for the nighttime," Katin said. "But I think the gates are gonna mean a lot because the area itself is beautiful for sunsets and that was kind of an iconic symbol for some of the photos … I think it's gonna mean a lot to people."

