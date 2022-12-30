Many things can distinguish pirates from the typical brigands, highwaymen or common thieves, but the main one — and the biggest — is the pirate ship. Tampa’s modern pirates, the social club Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, are no exception, as they have been “invading” the city by ship almost since their first appearance in 1904. The pirate invasion has become a spirited part of the city’s annual Gasparilla festivities, a 90-minute journey from Ballast Point to the Tampa Convention Center, where the pirates “steal” the mayor’s key to the city before the Parade of Pirates begins on Bayshore Boulevard.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO