tampamagazines.com
Tampa Magazine’s 22 Top Stories of 2022
Tampa Bay had another banner year. Here’s a look back at our 22 most popular web stories of 2022. Some foods have stood the test of time and have come to be synonymous with the Tampa experience itself. The following dishes that define our city and region are emblematic of the magic that happens when local ingredients, diverse cultures and time-honored traditions collide.
nomadlawyer.org
Best Places to Live in Tampa in 2023
Places to Live in Tampa : Tampa, a beautiful and relaxing place in Florida to live in. Famous for its beaches, hiking and non-stop events that happens in several areas. It’s a city of life, fun, and enjoyment. It is also mentioned that it is the United States Top...
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
3rd annual Sweet & Spicy Festival heads to Tampa's Water Works Park next weekend
This free-to-attend foodie fest will feature over 70 local vendors.
Tampa's La Teresita lands on Food & Wine's list of 'Best Diners in Every State'
Yoder's in Sarasota did, too.
stpetecatalyst.com
Mayors Welch, Castor, Hibbard talk with Tiger Bay Tuesday
January 2, 2023 - The Suncoast Tiger Bay Club begins its 45th season Tuesday with a "State of the Bay" conversation featuring St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard. The public is invited to the 11:30 a.m. lunch panel, at the University of Florida St. Petersburg campus (at 140 7th Avenue South St. Petersburg, FL 33701). Tickets, $25.90 for Tiger Bay members, $35 for non-members, are available here.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
fox13news.com
'The Mill' closing its staple restaurant in St. Pete due to damage from nearby construction, owners say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The owners of The Mill, which has been in downtown St. Petersburg for almost a decade, say they have made the "heartbreaking" decision to close after suffering damage from nearby construction. "As many of you know there has been construction behind our facility for the last...
foodieflashpacker.com
Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places
The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
Welcome to the world: Tampa Bay area hospitals introduce 2023's first newborns
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For many, ringing in the new year is an opportunity for a new beginning. For others, the new year is the beginning. On Sunday, Tampa Bay area hospitals shared the stories of babies brought into the world during the first moments of 2023. AdventHealth of...
Bayfront Health in St. Pete welcomes 1st baby of 2023
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg welcomed its first baby of the year Sunday morning.
fox13news.com
Heavy fog forces incoming cruise ships to wait 9 hours before docking at Port Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - Fog has dampened vacations for thousands in the Tampa Bay area. The heavy fog Monday morning forced incoming cruise ships to wait for nine hours before docking at Port Tampa Bay. "It was really dense," said passenger Natalie Whitlock. "You could see a couple of ships out...
995qyk.com
2022’s Most Confiscated Items At TSA Checkpoint
2022’s most confiscated items at TSA checkpoints is very interesting and one of them happened in Florida. There are things you can bring with you on a plane and there are things you can’t. The TSA put together a list of the 10 craziest things they caught at checkpoints in airports across the country.
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Tampa developer revives $6.6 million lawsuit against city after hotel was denied
Punit Shah has donated to Mayor Jane Castor’s election PAC and was seen talking to her at a campaign launch party.
Top Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail Bars
Tampa Cocktail BarsPhoto byM.S. MeeuwesenonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:TripAdvisor, Epicurean Hotel, Ciro's and Ulele's.
tampamagazines.com
The History of the Jose Gasparilla Pirate Ship
Many things can distinguish pirates from the typical brigands, highwaymen or common thieves, but the main one — and the biggest — is the pirate ship. Tampa’s modern pirates, the social club Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, are no exception, as they have been “invading” the city by ship almost since their first appearance in 1904. The pirate invasion has become a spirited part of the city’s annual Gasparilla festivities, a 90-minute journey from Ballast Point to the Tampa Convention Center, where the pirates “steal” the mayor’s key to the city before the Parade of Pirates begins on Bayshore Boulevard.
usf.edu
An extension of the Central Polk Parkway is planned between Lakeland and Bartow
Another extension of the Polk Parkway toll road is being planned, this time between Lakeland and Bartow. It is projected to move traffic more easily between Interstate 4 and State Road 60 to Florida's east coast. This is the second planned extension of the Polk Parkway, which circles Lakeland to...
Tampa business owner using fashion to educate community on East African culture
A Tampa Bay area business is using fashion to bridge international communities and help orphans along the way.
