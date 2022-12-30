ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona vs. Arizona State picks, predictions: Who wins Pac-12 college basketball game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bcgqw_0jyvgmYT00

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Arizona Wildcats in a men's college basketball game on Saturday in Tempe.

The game is scheduled for noon MST and can be seen on Fox.

Who will win the game?

Check out these picks and predictions for the contest.

SB Nation: Arizona 79, Arizona State 68

Scott Sandulli writes: "This game is very much a meeting of opposites. The Devils slow down the game at an elite level on defense, while Arizona is one of the fastest and most efficient offensive teams in the country. Arizona State cannot afford to go cold from the floor at any point, which doomed them in both of their losses this season. It’s hard to imagine any team has the athletes to run with the Wildcats, but Arizona State was able to keep up with and eventually surpass Creighton, a team with a similar play style to Arizona. Coming off a significant letdown loss and now returning to their home floor, the Devils should keep this game close into the late minutes but at the end of the day, they won’t be able to produce enough points to go toe-to-toe with one of the best scoring teams in the country."

SB Nation: Arizona will beat ASU by at least seven points

Brian Pedersen writes: "Arizona’s defense is still a work in progress, so I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to see ASU come out hot and make a bunch of shots, especially from 3. This happens often against the Wildcats, which causes opponents to get overconfident, so the Sun Devils will need to avoid falling in love with a particular shot and try to stay balanced with their offensive approach. That being said, Arizona scored 75 against KenPom’s No. 1 defense (Tennessee) and topped 80 points against three other Top 25 defenses. Barring a woefully cold shooting performance, Wildcats win by at least 7."

ESPN: Arizona has a 59.1% chance to win the game

The site gives Arizona State a 40.9% shot at getting the victory.

Sportsbook Wire: Arizona 77. Arizona State 74

It writes: "Arizona State has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season. Arizona has compiled a 5-7-1 ATS record so far this season."

Scores24: Bet the over in Arizona vs. Arizona State game

It writes: "After mature deliberation immense amount of materials related to the match we interested in, we confidently declare that there is no need to think twice. Many circumstances immediately helped us to sweep aside a number of questionable bets on the match between Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. And if the represented teams play in the usual manner, the most likely outcome will be as follows: Bet: Total Over (147)."

Doc's Sports: Take the Wildcats to cover vs. Sun Devils

Josh Schonwald writes: "The Sun Devils on defense are ranked 70th in college hoops in PPG allowed with 64.1. They are forcing their opponents into 14.0 TO's every game and allow teams to shoot 36.7% from the field (11th in college hoops). The Arizona State defense concedes 30.7% on shots from behind the 3-point line (92 of 300) and their opponents are converting on 65.5% of their shots from the free throw line. They relinquish 12.4 dimes and 38.5 boards per game, ranking them 170th and 343rd in those categories on the defensive end."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eastern Progress

Stats show where Arizona Wildcats stand on 'D'

Only twice this season has the most efficient offense in Division I been held under 42% shooting from the field. The first time didn’t work out so well for Arizona. On Nov. 30 in Salt Lake City, the Wildcats — who lead the nation with 119.7 points scored per 100 possessions — shot just 35.2% and scored just 66 points in a 15-point loss to Utah.
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Fiesta Bowl's role in college football tournament may change in 2024

One of Saturday’s college football playoff matches took place between Michigan and Texas Christian University in Glendale, site of the annual Fiesta Bowl. However, changes are expected to alter the tournament format in the near future. Beginning with the 2024 season, the collegiate football playoffs will expand from just four teams to 12.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Former Valley star quarterback finds new perspective amidst health scare

PHOENIX — Before embarking upon this new life of his, quarterback JD Johnson enjoyed a prolific high school football career with the Pinnacle Pioneers. So much so that Johnson earned several division 1 offers, including a scholarship offer from the University of Michigan. But it was during his physical with the Wolverines he discovered he had a heart defect forcing him to medically retire from football.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Outdoor drinking soon to be offered at two Arizona marketplaces

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day Sunday as winter storm hits Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County

The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Attorney General Mark Brnovich Sues Buckeye School District for Alleged Payment Scandal

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Buckeye Elementary School District (BESD) and Superintendent Kristi Wilson for alleged “additional compensation.”. “Transparency and accountability are not electives in our public school districts,” said Brnovich in a press release. “Hardworking taxpayers expect these public funds to...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy