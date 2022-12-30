Arizona vs. Arizona State picks, predictions: Who wins Pac-12 college basketball game?

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Arizona Wildcats in a men's college basketball game on Saturday in Tempe.

The game is scheduled for noon MST and can be seen on Fox.

Who will win the game?

Check out these picks and predictions for the contest.

SB Nation: Arizona 79, Arizona State 68

Scott Sandulli writes: "This game is very much a meeting of opposites. The Devils slow down the game at an elite level on defense, while Arizona is one of the fastest and most efficient offensive teams in the country. Arizona State cannot afford to go cold from the floor at any point, which doomed them in both of their losses this season. It’s hard to imagine any team has the athletes to run with the Wildcats, but Arizona State was able to keep up with and eventually surpass Creighton, a team with a similar play style to Arizona. Coming off a significant letdown loss and now returning to their home floor, the Devils should keep this game close into the late minutes but at the end of the day, they won’t be able to produce enough points to go toe-to-toe with one of the best scoring teams in the country."

SB Nation: Arizona will beat ASU by at least seven points

Brian Pedersen writes: "Arizona’s defense is still a work in progress, so I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to see ASU come out hot and make a bunch of shots, especially from 3. This happens often against the Wildcats, which causes opponents to get overconfident, so the Sun Devils will need to avoid falling in love with a particular shot and try to stay balanced with their offensive approach. That being said, Arizona scored 75 against KenPom’s No. 1 defense (Tennessee) and topped 80 points against three other Top 25 defenses. Barring a woefully cold shooting performance, Wildcats win by at least 7."

ESPN: Arizona has a 59.1% chance to win the game

The site gives Arizona State a 40.9% shot at getting the victory.

Sportsbook Wire: Arizona 77. Arizona State 74

It writes: "Arizona State has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season. Arizona has compiled a 5-7-1 ATS record so far this season."

Scores24: Bet the over in Arizona vs. Arizona State game

It writes: "After mature deliberation immense amount of materials related to the match we interested in, we confidently declare that there is no need to think twice. Many circumstances immediately helped us to sweep aside a number of questionable bets on the match between Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. And if the represented teams play in the usual manner, the most likely outcome will be as follows: Bet: Total Over (147)."

Doc's Sports: Take the Wildcats to cover vs. Sun Devils

Josh Schonwald writes: "The Sun Devils on defense are ranked 70th in college hoops in PPG allowed with 64.1. They are forcing their opponents into 14.0 TO's every game and allow teams to shoot 36.7% from the field (11th in college hoops). The Arizona State defense concedes 30.7% on shots from behind the 3-point line (92 of 300) and their opponents are converting on 65.5% of their shots from the free throw line. They relinquish 12.4 dimes and 38.5 boards per game, ranking them 170th and 343rd in those categories on the defensive end."

