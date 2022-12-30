Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Related
honolulumagazine.com
Frolic’s Top 10 Stories of 2022
No. 10: The Best Things We Ate in Hawai‘i in 2021. Smoked oxtail, curry noodles, pizza (of course) and yes, even a salad topped Frolic writers’ highlights from a year of nonstop tasting. The best part: Some dishes, like Kapa Hale’s grilled tako with black garlic char siu (above), are still available.
nomadlawyer.org
07 Best Places to live in Hawaii in 2023
Best Places to live in Hawaii: It is not wrong to say that Hawaii is not just a State, but it’s a state of grace. You will get all here. Beautiful seas, sun and islands. It’s like an aesthetic full world inside our big world. You will get...
hawaiimomblog.com
Agaru - Honolulu's Newest Izakaya
You can always expect to be wowed when Chef Chris Kajioka is involved in a restaurant so I was very excited to see what he had in store for Agaru - his take on the classic Japanese izakaya. On top of that, he brought in Hilo Sushi Chef Daysen Masuda; also known as @foodxjitsu on Instagram for his gorgeous nigiri and sushi.
Visit Oahu’s botanical gardens this New Year
A perfect way to start off the New Year on Oahu is checking out a botanical garden.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Everyone agrees Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working, but there’s little agreement on a fix
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a loud and dangerous start to the new year, lawmakers and residents are calling for changes to fireworks laws. As illegal aerials were going off on New Year’s Eve, West Oahu state Rep. Kanani Souza took to social media and used sarcasm to get her point across. “I just wanted to do an update on the fireworks, where we are there’s no illegal fireworks,” said Souza, in a video posted on social media.
hawaiinewsnow.com
At swearing-in, Maui's new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility
There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on...
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Hawaii
If Scotland’s sandy-soiled coastline presents the ideal conditions for a golf course, then Hawaii’s idyllic landscape that blends volcanic mountains, beautiful ocean views and incredible wildlife might be the gold standard for course aesthetics. Towering, jagged peaks. Lava outcroppings. Whales breaching in the distance. Each January, when the...
Photos: Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline First Day Hike
The New Year brings many ways of reflecting on the year past and hoping for a good year ahead.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Keiki rocked, rolled and rung in new year with a balloon drop in Kakaako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A New Year’s party for kids who can’t stay up until midnight!. The Discovery Center Hawaii held a celebration with Hawaii’s keiki in Kakaako Saturday morning. They rocked, rolled, and rung in the New Year with a special balloon drop as they counted down...
KITV.com
Memorial services announced for Hawaii's last princess Abigail Kawānanakoa
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The family of Hawaii's last princess, Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, has announced her memorial services. Princess Kawānanakoa will lie in state starting Jan. 22 in Iolani Palace.
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Palolo Municipal Golf Course
The first public golf course in the US was the Van Cortlandt Golf Course in the Bronx, New York in 1895. Since that time many other cities developed their own facilities both for local use and the tourist industry. Honolulu’s first golf course was a private course built by Samuel...
The Big Island Is Confronting A Big Problem With Fentanyl
Kym Gentry-Peck was at her job as a Big Island event planner on Oct. 25 when she received a heartbreaking phone call. “My husband said, ‘Come home right away. (Our daughter) is dead.”. The girl was two weeks shy of her 15th birthday and attended high school in Kona.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaiian Now Permits WebFare Changes Online, But Not Flight Credits
A sore point for many, including us, about Hawaii bellwether Hawaiian Airlines was that changes didn’t permit getting lower “web fares” but only the highest fares possible. As of today, we find that has changed for the better. There’s just one big gotcha to be aware of, which we’ll explain too, in what took an hour with the Call Center to resolve. First, the good news…
hawaiinewsnow.com
A look back at the memorable Hawaii sports moments in 2022
Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries in ‘brutal’ start to new year. Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with at least eight people seriously injured by illegal fireworks. Terry Hunter reviews BABYLON. Updated: 19 hours ago.
Hawaii Rescuers Find Missing Hiker After Dark Thanks to Flashing iPhone Light
A missing hiker used a flashing cell phone light to help rescuers hone in on his location after the man finds himself lost on a Hawaii trail after dark. According to reports, the 43-year-old hiker was enjoying a hike in the great outdoors when he found himself lost in the dark. Thankfully, the hiker was thinking on his feet. To aid in the rescue, the missing hiker used his cell phone light to call attention to himself. All as rescuers searched the area for the man. The missing hiker had been on the trail for eight hours when he was lost after nightfall.
KHON2
Tips in a Pinch: Fete Hawaii
Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 takes viewers to visit chefs around the island to get some tips for home cooks. Fete offers a wide-variety of dishes, which include locally sourced produce. Executive Chef Robynne Mai’i shared with Living808 viewers how to properly prepare vegetables. “When using vegetables, you want...
americanmilitarynews.com
Bellows Beach in Honolulu reopens after inert ammunition found
A community member turned over inert ammunition found off-base to the Bellows Air Force Station, a spokeswoman said. Capt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, spokeswoman of the 15th Wing, said the community member turned in several inert, 40-millimeter rounds this morning. Honolulu police were called as a standard protocol because of concurrent jurisdiction,...
bigislandnow.com
Office of Hawaiian Affairs funds workshops about iwi kūpuna repatriation, reinterment
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Iwi Kūpuna Repatriation and Reinterment Program is providing $50,000 over two years to The Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei. The funding is for a series of workshops on the Big Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu that will cover sacred burial items needed and provide them to lineal descendants, Native Hawaiian groups and State of Hawaiʻi organizations to mālama nā iwi kūpuna in preparation for repatriation and reinterment.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brace yourself for a cuteness overload. Hawaii welcomed the first babies of the new year just a few hours after the clock struck midnight. North Hawaii Community Hospital on Hawaii Island saw its first birth at 2:08 am. Meanwhile, little Lio Vasa — due Jan. 11 —...
Comments / 0