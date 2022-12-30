ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Magazine’s 22 Top Stories of 2022

Tampa Bay had another banner year. Here’s a look back at our 22 most popular web stories of 2022. Some foods have stood the test of time and have come to be synonymous with the Tampa experience itself. The following dishes that define our city and region are emblematic of the magic that happens when local ingredients, diverse cultures and time-honored traditions collide.
nomadlawyer.org

Best Places to Live in Tampa in 2023

Places to Live in Tampa : Tampa, a beautiful and relaxing place in Florida to live in. Famous for its beaches, hiking and non-stop events that happens in several areas. It’s a city of life, fun, and enjoyment. It is also mentioned that it is the United States Top...
foodieflashpacker.com

Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places

The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
995qyk.com

2022’s Most Confiscated Items At TSA Checkpoint

2022’s most confiscated items at TSA checkpoints is very interesting and one of them happened in Florida. There are things you can bring with you on a plane and there are things you can’t. The TSA put together a list of the 10 craziest things they caught at checkpoints in airports across the country.
wild941.com

13 Best Boozy Brunches In Tampa Bay

Need a spot to help cure your hangover? Check out these 13 best boozy brunch spots in the Tampa Bay area. Most of these places include bottomless mimosas, which let’s be real, is the main reason to go out for brunch. We also included spots that have insane Bloody Mary’s or a build-you-own bar. There are so many good options to choose for a brunch place in Tampa, with the help of unation.com, we made a list of the best boozy brunches in Tampa Bay.
Madoc

Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023

Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant famous for its tasty fried chicken fingers. It currently has more than 600 locations across the U.S. Raising Cane’s is set to debut in the Tampa Bay Area at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. According to the Bradenton Herald, an opening date is set for January. 31, 2023.
travelweekly.com

Anna Maria Island offers a taste of the simple life on Florida's Gulf Coast

Anna Maria Island, a seven-mile stretch of silver sand on Florida's Gulf Coast, has built a devoted following despite, or perhaps because of, its location between the better-known and more touristy towns of Clearwater and Sarasota. Free of high-rise developments and full of locally owned boutiques and businesses, the barrier...
fox13news.com

New Years Eve events kick off the countdown to 2023 in the Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Plenty of events will be going on across the Tampa Bay area as New Years Eve celebrations kicks off Saturday. Crews were setting up Friday for the free celebration at the St. Pete Pier. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, complete with a DJ, a stage with an LED wall, a giant disco ball, food trucks, kids’ activities and fireworks starting at midnight. The event runs until 1 a.m., and it’s the first year the city is hosting the event.
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in St. Petersburg, Florida

The city of St. Petersburg is located in Florida’s gulf coast region. As a tourist destination, it offers many activities and attractions to its residents and visitors alike. Its pleasant climate makes it a popular choice for beachgoers, fishermen, and golfers. In addition, several museums, parks, and attractions make the city worth visiting. These include Vinoy Park, Weedon Island Preserve, the Museum of Fine Arts, and the Salvador Dal Museum.
