Read full article on original website
Related
Laclede Record
New year baby born in Lebanon
Sammuel Coty McNellis, named for his father, made his way into the world on Jan. 2, 2023, at 5:21 in the morning, becoming Mercy Hospital Lebanon’s first baby of the new year. Baby Sammuel weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was just more than 20 inches long. His parents are Sammuel and Cassidi McNellis of Grovespring, Missouri. He is the couple’s second child.
Laclede Record
JEANNE RENE HARMON
Jeanne Rene Harmon, 74, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, June 3, 2023, in Rogersville. She is survived by her husband Kenneth of the home; a daughter, Reena Maples and her husband Jake of Niangua; her grandchildren, Kason Newman and her husband Alex of Bella Vista, Ark.; Larra Newman of Springfield; Elvin Kincheloe of Springfield; Dylan Maples of Ozark; a sister, Joyce Monnie of Brownfield; two brothers, Bud Bench of San Antonio, Texas; Terry Bench and his wife Teresa of Lebanon.
Laclede Record
PATRICIA JENE COLLINS
Patricia Jene Collins, 87, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Lebanon. She was born June 18, 1935, at Black to C.C. and Marie Mead Robinett. On Feb. 26, 1955, she was united in marriage to Lonnie Collins at the First Baptist Church of Ironton. She was preceded in...
Laclede Record
LINDA JO ANTHONY
Linda Jo Anthony, 77, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Columbia. She was born Sept. 12, 1945, in Wright County, Mo. to John Floyd and Audra Coffman Davis. On March 4, 1963, she was united in marriage to Marcus Cicero Anthony. She was preceded in death by her...
Laclede Record
ALLAN PAUL WADE
Allan Paul Wade, 65, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Lebanon North Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born Aug. 9, 1956, near Heidelberg, Germany to William Wade and Alice Ruth Lanham Wade. On Feb. 14, 1983, he was united in marriage to NolaMay. He was preceded in death...
Laclede Record
Laclede County officials sworn in
It’s a new year and that means new terms for county officeholders. Laclede County’s newly elected officials were sworn in at a ceremony held Friday in the courthouse. Officials taking part were County Clerk Linda Cansler, Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst, Division 4 Judge Larry Winfrey, Prosecuting Attorney Amy Folsom, Circuit Clerk Heather Officer, Public Administrator Annette Charles, Recorder Jennifer Raef, Collector Toni Morris, Treasurer Kristy Carr and Circuit 26 Laclede County Division 3 Judge Steve Jackson. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
Laclede Record
BESSIE IRENE (HEMLEY) COLSON
Bessie Irene (Hemley) Colson, 93, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Lebanon. She was born June 24, 1929, in Kiowa, Kan. to Charles and Belle (Webb) Helmley. On May 16, 1954, she was united in marriage to John Colson. She was preceded in death by her husband; her...
Driver identified in fatal U.S. 65 crash north of Springfield
UPDATE 1:40 P.M. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this morning. According to the MSHP report, Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Greene County Examiner’s Office following this morning’s crash. UPDATE 12:15 P.M. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 […]
KYTV
Regal announces closing date for its Hollywood Theaters in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Regal announced it will close the Hollywood Theaters at College Station in Springfield in January. The company set the closing date for January 5. The company announced the Joplin location will remain open. Cineworld Group, the parent company, started Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S....
houstonherald.com
Plato called to aid in Wright County fire
The Plato Fire Department was called at about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday to assist firefighters in Wright County with a structure fire. It was in the 8800 block of Highway H, authorities said.
KRMS Radio
City of Camdenton Likely to Cut Ties With Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group
The City of Camdenton could soon be cutting ties with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. That’s according to information expected to be considered during the next board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday. In a report to the board, it’s noted that LANEG (lah-neg) did not keep records for activities within individual cities and, upon further review, was responsible for only one drug-related case within the city over the past year.
Amusement Park Could Bring 500,000 Visitors to Missouri in 2024
It's still just a vision, but it is a vision with specific plans and if they become reality, it could be an amusement park that brings a half million new visitors to Missouri as early as 2024. In case you missed the original announcement a few months ago, the project...
Laclede Record
JAMES "JIM" EARL OFFICER
James “Jim’’ Earl Officer, 88, of Conway, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in his home. He was born March 10, 1934, near Conway to Elvin Earl and Emma Opal Ikerd Officer. On Sept. 5, 1959, he was united in marriage to Mary Jo. He was preceded in...
Missouri City One of the 10 Most Dangerous and It’s Not St. Louis
There's a new ranking showing the most dangerous places in America and one of them is in Missouri, but it's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you might think. With another year of data in the books, there's a new ranking of most dangerous cities in America that's just been shared by Safewise. Among the top 10 is a Missouri city, but it's not one of the 2 major metro areas that normally get called out for their high crime rates. Listed as the #9 most dangerous city in America is...Springfield, Missouri.
The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it
Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KYTV
Over 1,700 without power in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Utilities outage map shows over 1,500 people are without power around Springfield. In the middle of town near Phelps Grove Park, there are 803 people without power, and on the southwest side of Springfield between Battlefield Road and Republic Road, there are 904 people without power.
Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Pine Hill Cemetery in St. James was vandalized by a group of teens. With the help of the Phelps County Sheriff, the cemetery board and the Phelps County Monument Company, the damaged headstones were repaired. Cemetery Board Member Chester Crider said headstones were pushed over twice before the cemetery installed security The post Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
houstonherald.com
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup
A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
Comments / 0