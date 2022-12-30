ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laclede County, MO

Laclede Record

New year baby born in Lebanon

Sammuel Coty McNellis, named for his father, made his way into the world on Jan. 2, 2023, at 5:21 in the morning, becoming Mercy Hospital Lebanon’s first baby of the new year. Baby Sammuel weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was just more than 20 inches long. His parents are Sammuel and Cassidi McNellis of Grovespring, Missouri. He is the couple’s second child.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

JEANNE RENE HARMON

Jeanne Rene Harmon, 74, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, June 3, 2023, in Rogersville. She is survived by her husband Kenneth of the home; a daughter, Reena Maples and her husband Jake of Niangua; her grandchildren, Kason Newman and her husband Alex of Bella Vista, Ark.; Larra Newman of Springfield; Elvin Kincheloe of Springfield; Dylan Maples of Ozark; a sister, Joyce Monnie of Brownfield; two brothers, Bud Bench of San Antonio, Texas; Terry Bench and his wife Teresa of Lebanon.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

PATRICIA JENE COLLINS

Patricia Jene Collins, 87, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Lebanon. She was born June 18, 1935, at Black to C.C. and Marie Mead Robinett. On Feb. 26, 1955, she was united in marriage to Lonnie Collins at the First Baptist Church of Ironton. She was preceded in...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

LINDA JO ANTHONY

Linda Jo Anthony, 77, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Columbia. She was born Sept. 12, 1945, in Wright County, Mo. to John Floyd and Audra Coffman Davis. On March 4, 1963, she was united in marriage to Marcus Cicero Anthony. She was preceded in death by her...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

ALLAN PAUL WADE

Allan Paul Wade, 65, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Lebanon North Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born Aug. 9, 1956, near Heidelberg, Germany to William Wade and Alice Ruth Lanham Wade. On Feb. 14, 1983, he was united in marriage to NolaMay. He was preceded in death...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Laclede County officials sworn in

It’s a new year and that means new terms for county officeholders. Laclede County’s newly elected officials were sworn in at a ceremony held Friday in the courthouse. Officials taking part were County Clerk Linda Cansler, Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst, Division 4 Judge Larry Winfrey, Prosecuting Attorney Amy Folsom, Circuit Clerk Heather Officer, Public Administrator Annette Charles, Recorder Jennifer Raef, Collector Toni Morris, Treasurer Kristy Carr and Circuit 26 Laclede County Division 3 Judge Steve Jackson. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities

KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.  And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

BESSIE IRENE (HEMLEY) COLSON

Bessie Irene (Hemley) Colson, 93, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Lebanon. She was born June 24, 1929, in Kiowa, Kan. to Charles and Belle (Webb) Helmley. On May 16, 1954, she was united in marriage to John Colson. She was preceded in death by her husband; her...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Driver identified in fatal U.S. 65 crash north of Springfield

UPDATE 1:40 P.M. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this morning. According to the MSHP report, Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Greene County Examiner’s Office following this morning’s crash. UPDATE 12:15 P.M. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

City of Camdenton Likely to Cut Ties With Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group

The City of Camdenton could soon be cutting ties with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. That’s according to information expected to be considered during the next board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday. In a report to the board, it’s noted that LANEG (lah-neg) did not keep records for activities within individual cities and, upon further review, was responsible for only one drug-related case within the city over the past year.
CAMDENTON, MO
Laclede Record

JAMES "JIM" EARL OFFICER

James “Jim’’ Earl Officer, 88, of Conway, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in his home. He was born March 10, 1934, near Conway to Elvin Earl and Emma Opal Ikerd Officer. On Sept. 5, 1959, he was united in marriage to Mary Jo. He was preceded in...
CONWAY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Missouri City One of the 10 Most Dangerous and It’s Not St. Louis

There's a new ranking showing the most dangerous places in America and one of them is in Missouri, but it's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you might think. With another year of data in the books, there's a new ranking of most dangerous cities in America that's just been shared by Safewise. Among the top 10 is a Missouri city, but it's not one of the 2 major metro areas that normally get called out for their high crime rates. Listed as the #9 most dangerous city in America is...Springfield, Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it

Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
WARSAW, MO
KYTV

Over 1,700 without power in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Utilities outage map shows over 1,500 people are without power around Springfield. In the middle of town near Phelps Grove Park, there are 803 people without power, and on the southwest side of Springfield between Battlefield Road and Republic Road, there are 904 people without power.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Pine Hill Cemetery in St. James was vandalized by a group of teens. With the help of the Phelps County Sheriff, the cemetery board and the Phelps County Monument Company, the damaged headstones were repaired. Cemetery Board Member Chester Crider said headstones were pushed over twice before the cemetery installed security The post Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SAINT JAMES, MO
KYTV

Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup

A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
SEYMOUR, MO

