U.S. must remain an ally to stop Putin's ambition

By Carl Jakobsson, Bremerton
 4 days ago
The address to our Congress by Ukrainian President Volodimir Zolensky summed up very well what the stakes are for the entire world in blocking the attempt by the Putin regime of Russia to take over Ukraine by force. The nature of the Congressional arguments opposing U.S. military assistance to Ukraine only reinforce the argument in favor of continuation of that assistance.

The reason that the arguments against military assistance to Ukraine reinforce the arguments in favor of such assistance, is that the arguments against the assistance illustrate the fact that Putin has global imperial ambitions and has been able to purchase significant influence in our Congress. To understand this, you have to realize that Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene — the most influential voice in opposition to U.S. military assistance to Ukraine — made the obscene suggestion a few months ago that the United States should pull out of the NATO alliance. If the United States were to leave the NATO alliance, the cause that would be served would be the imperial ambitions of Vladimir Putin. Putin has illustrated by his actions in and around Ukraine that he intends to take over all of Europe, and the statements by Congressional Representatives like Marjorie Taylor Green illustrate the fact that he has already made some headway in an attempt to take over the U.S.

It is crucial for the future of the entire world that the United States and the NATO allies should provide Ukraine with the assistance they need to defeat the forces of Putin.

Carl Jakobsson, Bremerton

