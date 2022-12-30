Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
Meet the Army’s first female active duty Abrams master gunner
The first female active-duty Army soldier recently graduated from the M1A2 Abrams master gunner course at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a news release. Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, 23, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, completed the course earlier in December. “I hope I can...
Sikorsky Is Formally Protesting Army’s Black Hawk Replacement Choice
Lockheed/SikorskyLodging a protest will halt work on Bell's winning V-280 Valor concept for up to 100 days and does not guarantee a different outcome.
General who faced off with Fox News hosts retires from Army
An Army general who went viral after clashing with Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham in 2021 retired from the military branch on Sunday. Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe announced his retirement on Twitter shortly after the new year began, writing, “Elvis has left the building.” Donahoe had been set to retire in July,…
Army Times
Army inspecting all facilities for mold & other issues
The Army is continuing its seemingly uphill battle against mold and other ailments affecting its buildings as we move into 2023, after extending the deadline on the 100% inspection of facilities it ordered in October. The service announced the inspection after a series of reports by Military.com revealed endemic mold...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Meet The First Black Female Major General Brigadier in Marine Corps History
Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock is officially the highest-ranking Black female officer in Marine Corps history. After gaining President Joe Biden‘s nomination earlier this month, the Jamaican-born commander was confirmed for promotion by the Senate on December 15, Marine Corps Times reported. Matlock’s current appointment is located at Fort Meades’s National Security Agency, where she serves as deputy director of cybersecurity for combat support.
Army Corrects the Record About a Black Soldier Killed by a White Sergeant in 1941
A photo provided by 161st Sig. Photo. Co./U.S. Army shows selectees being called for permanent station at Ft. Benning, Ga. on July 21, 1941. (161st Sig. Photo. Co./U.S. Army via The New York Times)
U.S. Army awards Black Hawk replacement contract to Textron's Bell
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army on Monday awarded the contract for its next-generation helicopter to Textron Inc's (TXT.N) Bell unit, ending a years-long competition for the technology that will replace the Black Hawk utility helicopter.
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plate
The world is a little crazy and off-kilter nowadays, but that theft is a whole other level of messed up!. Photo of then Sergeant First Class Petry Used with permission.Photo byUS Army - used with permission.
CNET
US Air Force at 75: These Are the Aircraft It's Flown
The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
Defense One
Inside the Army’s Newest Spy Plane
From a distance, the all-white business jet parked neatly in a hangar underneath a giant American flag looks a lot like the other sleek, luxurious private planes arriving and departing from this Virginia airport. But inside, this plane is far more working class. The cabin, full of server racks, looks...
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: A 39th Marine Corps commandant
Gen. David Berger will end his term as the top Marine in July 2023 after four years of leading the Corps through a far-reaching modernization effort that aims to prepare the force for possible conflict with China. The 39th commandant will take Berger’s place after being appointed by the president...
U.S. Army prepares to award contract for Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle
The U.S. Army is preparing to award a contract, estimated to be worth $45 billion, for the next generation of Armored Personnel Carriers. The Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle contract is expected in April 2023.
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: Pacific Marine unit to hit initial operational capability
The 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, the newly reorganized unit that plans to be the Marine Corps’ eyes and ears in the Pacific, is set to reach initial operational capability by the end of September 2023, according to Lt. Col. Kurt Stahl, a 3rd Marine Division spokesman. The 3rd Marine...
Desmond Doss, the medic who refused to carry a gun into battle, saved over 75 men in 12 hours on Hacksaw Ridge.
Photo byCourtesy of the Desmond Dose Council (all) Desmond Doss joined the United States Army on April 1, 1942. He served as a combat medic in World War II and refused to carry a gun due to his religious beliefs. Desmond Doss was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, and he was raised as a devout Seventh-day Adventist, honoring the sabbath, practicing nonviolence, and a vegetarian.
Navy Seals lighten up training after recruit's death
Navy SEALs have modified their grueling basic training program after one trainee died and another was hospitalized in San Diego after completing what is known as “Hell Week” earlier this year.
Navy Buys XQ-58A Valkyries For Secretive ‘Killer’ Drone Project
USAFNavy XQ-58As loaded with sensors and weapons will help demonstrate autonomous drone capabilities able to penetrate enemy air defenses.
Army Times
How big will the 2024 military pay raise be?
Congress this year approved the biggest military pay raise in two decades, but the 2024 pay raise could be even higher. And that lofty target comes even before lawmakers begin an expected debate on potential overhauls to the military pay table. As part of the annual defense authorization bill passed...
defensenews.com
First unit fielding Army hypersonic missile in 2023
The Army is planning two additional tests of its hypersonic missile before fielding it to the first unit at by late 2023. The Navy is a co-developer of the missile with the Army and the next step will mark the first time the Army and Navy together launch the full missile using the ground support equipment. Lt. Gen. Robert Rasch, head of the service’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, did not disclose the timing of the tests due to security reasons, originally reported by Army Times sister publication Defense News.
Sikorsky files challenge to Army’s award of helicopter contract
Connecticut-based Sikorsky announced Wednesday that it filed a formal protest of the Army’s decision to choose another company to build a long-range assault aircraft that is envisioned as a successor to the Black Hawk helicopter. Earlier this month, the Army selected Texas-based Textron Inc.’s Bell over Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky...
Comments / 0