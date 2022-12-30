The Army is planning two additional tests of its hypersonic missile before fielding it to the first unit at by late 2023. The Navy is a co-developer of the missile with the Army and the next step will mark the first time the Army and Navy together launch the full missile using the ground support equipment. Lt. Gen. Robert Rasch, head of the service’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, did not disclose the timing of the tests due to security reasons, originally reported by Army Times sister publication Defense News.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO