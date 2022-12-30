Read full article on original website
Charred human remains found in banyan tree fire in Hilo
The Hawai'i Police Department reported an unidentified body was discovered in a fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park.
nomadlawyer.org
07 Best Places to live in Hawaii in 2023
Best Places to live in Hawaii: It is not wrong to say that Hawaii is not just a State, but it’s a state of grace. You will get all here. Beautiful seas, sun and islands. It’s like an aesthetic full world inside our big world. You will get...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brace yourself for a cuteness overload. Hawaii welcomed the first babies of the new year just a few hours after the clock struck midnight. North Hawaii Community Hospital on Hawaii Island saw its first birth at 2:08 am. Meanwhile, little Lio Vasa — due Jan. 11 —...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in
HPD chief, mayor agree systemic changes are needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks. Despite the concern, neither provided a detailed outline on what that would look like. Kevin McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Here's the latest on the...
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Hawaii
If Scotland’s sandy-soiled coastline presents the ideal conditions for a golf course, then Hawaii’s idyllic landscape that blends volcanic mountains, beautiful ocean views and incredible wildlife might be the gold standard for course aesthetics. Towering, jagged peaks. Lava outcroppings. Whales breaching in the distance. Each January, when the...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i police investigate badly burned body found in downtown Hilo
Authorities are investigating the discovery of a badly burned body on Banyan Drive in Hilo. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a report of a large banyan tree on fire on Banyan Drive, across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park. After the flames were out, fire personnel discovered charred human remains within an opening at the base of the tree and immediately alerted Hawai’i police.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a “potential mechanical issue,” the airline confirmed. Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California. The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Updated Diversions: UAL Helped By Hawaiian Air + Southwest Mechanical
When diversions occur anywhere in the Pacific, for any reason, we can’t help but take notice. The reason is that Hawaii sits on the longest stretch of the Pacific Ocean without diversion points. Another is that Hawaii flights have experienced a significant number of recent diversions (see below). Southwest...
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Body Found Inside Burning Banyan Tree
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A badly burned body was discovered inside a burning tree on Banyan Drive on Monday. (BIVN) – Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was badly burned in a tree fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo on Monday. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:...
bigislandgazette.com
West Hawaii Golf Subsidy Program Begins
The Department of Parks and Recreation announces the start of the County’s 2023 West Hawai‘i Golf Subsidy program. Under this program, County subsidized golf opportunities are offered at The Village Course at Waikoloa and Makalei Golf Club from January 1st through June 30th. All residents of the County of Hawai‘i are eligible for golf rounds at reduced rates.
KITV.com
Memorial services announced for Hawaii's last princess Abigail Kawānanakoa
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The family of Hawaii's last princess, Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, has announced her memorial services. Princess Kawānanakoa will lie in state starting Jan. 22 in Iolani Palace.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island Year in review: 2022 started with tragedy and ended with erupting volcanoes
2022 is coming to a close. Reflecting on the past 12 months, the Big Island community experienced extreme weather, earthquakes, fires and two erupting volcanoes; mourned tragedies and the death of a revered kumu hula; and witnessed the loss of historic buildings, including the Hōlualoa Theater. This year, with...
KITV.com
Suspect sought for home invasion, assault in upcountry Maui
PUKALANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on Maui are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a home invasion and assault in the Pukalani area over the weekend. Surveillance footage captured clear images of the suspect. According to Maui police, the man entered a Pukalani home on Sunday and assaulted the owner. Investigators did not specify the type of assault.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police seeking help locating missing 26-year-old woman
Hawai‘i Island police are asking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Ashlee Pruett, of Hilo, who was reported missing. Pruett was last seen in the downtown Hilo area in November. She is described as local, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 135 pounds, with a shaved head. She has...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for most north and west-facing shorelines as a swell was forecast to rise rapidly and peak Monday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu...
bigislandnow.com
Federal, state teams to inspect damage and impacts of Mauna Loa eruption on Big Island
A team of state and federal emergency management workers will travel to the Big Island this week to inspect damages and impacts caused by the recent eruption of Mauna Loa. The team of inspectors from the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency will examine the damage and impact sustained to the Mauna Loa Observatory Road and other infrastructure that were overrun by lava from the eruption that began on Nov. 27 and continued through Dec. 13.
bigislandnow.com
Single-story structure in Pāhoa known as squatters hangout damaged by fire
A single-story wood structure that appeared to be abandoned on Akeakamai Loop in Pāhoa suffered about $36,000 in damage during a Tuesday morning fire. At about 9 a.m., multiple Hawaiʻi Island fire and police units responded to the blaze that was about 25 percent involved. Hawaiʻi police officers...
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to enjoy a fireworks show to ring in the new year. Throughout the islands, there will be many planned block parties and events, small and large, where you can feast your eyes on some incredible fireworks.
Photo gallery: two nēnē mates reunited, a family is born
There are many species of wildlife in Hawai'i that are found no where else in the world.
