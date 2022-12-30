A team of state and federal emergency management workers will travel to the Big Island this week to inspect damages and impacts caused by the recent eruption of Mauna Loa. The team of inspectors from the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency will examine the damage and impact sustained to the Mauna Loa Observatory Road and other infrastructure that were overrun by lava from the eruption that began on Nov. 27 and continued through Dec. 13.

