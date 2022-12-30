Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Related
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Shooting Investigation
Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing someone in northeast Reno. The investigation is ongoing.
2news.com
Reno Man Arrested, Charged With Open Murder in Fatal Shooting
Reno Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on Wedekind Road late Monday night. Police say the unidentified victim died on scene. Police say after everyone involved was interviewed, they arrested 33-year-old Ray McBride on an open murder charge. The investigation is ongoing. If you have...
mynews4.com
Woman in critical condition after fight at Sparks bus stop, police seek witnesses
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department is asking for anyone who may have witnessed a fight at a local bus stop to come forward. At about 4 p.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to the bus stop at Glendale Avenue and Rock Boulevard on the report of a fight.
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying person of interest in fraud case
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office needs help in identifying a person of interest in a fraud case that occurred in Dayton. The sheriff's office says the person of interest attempted to cash a stolen check with a possibly stolen identification at a Greater Nevada Credit Union on December 19, 2022.
KOLO TV Reno
Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
2news.com
Arrest Made in Early Morning Robbery
He’s charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery case early Friday morning.
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest 2 on Attempted Murder, Robbery Charges
An 18-year-old and 21-year-old out of Reno are facing attempted murder charges. On December 19, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Reno Police officers responded to a call at Brick Park, near First and West Street. There, they found a man with severe injuries. He was transported to Renown where he is...
2news.com
Truckee Meadows Fire responds to fourth house fire in four days
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) crews quickly knocked down a fire on Cassilis Drive in the North Valleys Monday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. TMFR says some pets did die in the fire. The home was otherwise unoccupied. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KOLO TV Reno
Arrest at Carson City prison for alleged drug smuggling attempt
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested a woman Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to her inmate husband at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. The General Investigators Office of Nevada Department of Corrections received a tip that James Mattorano Pineda, 29, arranged for someone to smuggle...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings December 12 through 18
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Ashlie Shaw, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court, Canal Township Justice Court. Michael...
Gephardt Daily
Sheriff’s office offers new info into Jeremy Renner’s ‘traumatic injury’ call, investigators ‘looking into the circumstances’
Jan. 2 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday. The circumstances of the mishap and nature of his injuries were not immediately disclosed. “We can confirm Jeremy is in...
KOLO TV Reno
Person in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is in custody after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office boxed in a stolen vehicle late Thursday afternoon. It happened at West Second Avenue and Chocolate Drive. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was stopped when a deputy pulled up next to it....
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office Asks for Help Identifying Debit Fraud Suspect
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in location the suspect of debit card fraud. On December 16, 2022, the suspect went into CVS Pharmacy in Carson City and used debit cards imprinted with multiple victims' debit card information, according to police. They tell us the...
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence
Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after being illegally over detained after accepting accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.
Arrest made in blaze in Old Town Dayton's historic district
Lyon County authorities say Jonah Watson was arrested Tuesday on at least three arson-related charges. He was booked into a Carson City jail before being transferred to a county jail.
2news.com
Man Dies After Being Shot by Teen in Carson City
One man has died in a local hospital after being shot in Carson City Wednesday evening. The victim's information is currently being withheld, pending autopsy from the Washoe County medical examiner's office. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that two pedestrians were arguing on the corner of East William...
2news.com
Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
2news.com
Crash on US-50 near Silver Springs kills one, driver arrested for suspected DUI, police say
An investigation is underway after a crash on US-50 in Lyon County left one person dead and severely injured two others Christmas night. The crash happened in the area of US-50 near Silver Springs just before 8 p.m. on December 25, 2022. Nevada State Police say two vehicles were involved.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire spreads from vehicle to home in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle fire spread to a home early Saturday in Sparks between Vista Boulevard and Sparks Boulevard. The Sparks Fire Department knocked down the flames quickly and kept the fire to the home’s exterior, the fire department said. It happened about 4 a.m. in the 2100...
Update On Condition Of Jeremy Renner Following Snow Plow Accident
He suffered from 'blunt chest trauma' and other injuries.
Comments / 2