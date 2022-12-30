ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

2news.com

Reno Man Arrested, Charged With Open Murder in Fatal Shooting

Reno Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on Wedekind Road late Monday night. Police say the unidentified victim died on scene. Police say after everyone involved was interviewed, they arrested 33-year-old Ray McBride on an open murder charge. The investigation is ongoing. If you have...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Arrest Made in Early Morning Robbery

He’s charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery case early Friday morning.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Arrest 2 on Attempted Murder, Robbery Charges

An 18-year-old and 21-year-old out of Reno are facing attempted murder charges. On December 19, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Reno Police officers responded to a call at Brick Park, near First and West Street. There, they found a man with severe injuries. He was transported to Renown where he is...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Truckee Meadows Fire responds to fourth house fire in four days

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) crews quickly knocked down a fire on Cassilis Drive in the North Valleys Monday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. TMFR says some pets did die in the fire. The home was otherwise unoccupied. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Arrest at Carson City prison for alleged drug smuggling attempt

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested a woman Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to her inmate husband at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. The General Investigators Office of Nevada Department of Corrections received a tip that James Mattorano Pineda, 29, arranged for someone to smuggle...
CARSON CITY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings December 12 through 18

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Ashlie Shaw, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court, Canal Township Justice Court. Michael...
FALLON, NV
Gephardt Daily

Sheriff’s office offers new info into Jeremy Renner’s ‘traumatic injury’ call, investigators ‘looking into the circumstances’

Jan. 2 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday. The circumstances of the mishap and nature of his injuries were not immediately disclosed. “We can confirm Jeremy is in...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Person in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is in custody after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office boxed in a stolen vehicle late Thursday afternoon. It happened at West Second Avenue and Chocolate Drive. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was stopped when a deputy pulled up next to it....
SUN VALLEY, NV
Robert J Hansen

El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence

Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after being illegally over detained after accepting accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Man Dies After Being Shot by Teen in Carson City

One man has died in a local hospital after being shot in Carson City Wednesday evening. The victim's information is currently being withheld, pending autopsy from the Washoe County medical examiner's office. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that two pedestrians were arguing on the corner of East William...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
SUN VALLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire spreads from vehicle to home in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle fire spread to a home early Saturday in Sparks between Vista Boulevard and Sparks Boulevard. The Sparks Fire Department knocked down the flames quickly and kept the fire to the home’s exterior, the fire department said. It happened about 4 a.m. in the 2100...
SPARKS, NV

