$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix AirportTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Return of Popular Restaurant Now DelayedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
Popular Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FPeoria, AZ
Birth control for rats? Arizona company develops liquid solutionBrenna TempleArizona State
AZFamily
911 dispatchers give $2,400 tip to Valley restaurant server
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A luncheon at a Valley-area restaurant turned out to be quite a surprise for one server when he received a very generous tip!. It all happened when managers from 911 dispatch centers across Maricopa County gathered for the 2nd annual “911 Gives Back” lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory in Phoenix last month. There were dispatch managers from various Valley police departments including Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Glendale, Peoria, Gilbert, Goodyear and ASU, along with other law enforcement agencies like the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
AZFamily
4 winning Powerball, Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale yet to be claimed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four winning Powerball and Fantasy 5 tickets were sold across the Valley this week and need to be claimed. One of them includes a nearly $440K jackpot lucky ticket sold in Mesa. On New Year’s Eve, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glendale...
AZFamily
Historic Goodyear bar forced to relocate after 105 years in same spot
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maybe it’s the giant rooster out front, the 110-year-old pine tree in the kitchen, or the timeless pictures on every wall...everything about Roman’s Oasis is unique, and it keeps customers coming back. “You can come in for years and not be able to...
AZFamily
Wet start to New Year in Phoenix
Sky-high interest rates appear to be coming down, at least a little. However, you might have a little more leverage to negotiate this year, experts say. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona.
AZFamily
Family gives big donation to animal shelter in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The holidays have wrapped up, but the season of giving still seems to be going strong as we start 2023. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control just got a big boost in supplies thanks to one Valley Family, and that is Something Good!. The county takes...
AZFamily
Roman's Oasis in Goodyear to move this summer
Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect. On July 13, 2022, police say Destiny Hernandez was at a home when several people broke in and began shooting. Hernandez was shot multiple times and died.
AZFamily
Christmas tree fire prevention: protect yourself and your family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas is over and many folks are throwing out their Christmas trees and other recyclable or disposable decor. Unfortunately, in the dry environment of Arizona, your Christmas tree could pose a major fire risk if not disposed of properly. Scottsdale Fire Department’s Dave Folio said that the tree itself is safe but it’s the unattended candles, the space heater, the fireplace, etc. that could add to the problem. “It [the tree] hasn’t been watered in two weeks, and it’s been cut for 2 months,” he said. “Like I said, this tree is extremely dry.”
AZFamily
Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Animals playing in the snow at Bearizona in Williams
AZFamily
Surprise family remembers grandfather hit, killed on New Year's night
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Surprise family remembers grandfather hit, killed on New Year's night
AZFamily
Tequila Corrido's mixologist is in studio for 'National Bloody Mary Day'
New measure helps Arizona families roll over unused 529 plans funds. If your child doesn't fully utilize their 529 college saving plan, you'll soon have new penalty-free ways to tap into those funds. TCU teams up with The Lola in Glendale; VBRO Fiesta Bowl is just days away.
AZFamily
Rio Verde Foothills cut off from Scottsdale water supply
The band of rain and thunderstorms has strengthened, bringing heavy rainfall and wind gusts to 29 mph in the Valley and 40 mph range in areas like Sedona. Tracking rain in metro Phoenix during winter storm.
AZFamily
Officers shoot man with scissors in south Phoenix
The bill is supposed to help students' parents be more informed when their child goes by a different pronoun or name than their biological one. Bridge to be built in Tonto Basin following rescues, deaths during floods.
AZFamily
Meet Roberta, a young girl with a talent for art
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In today’s Finding Forever, Ian Schwartz introduces you to Roberta, a very talented and kind young girl looking for a family. Fifteen-year-old Roberta has a lot of hobbies and many talents and is looking for a nurturing foster family. “It’s like a mini vacation from the world,” she said. Roberta lives in a foster home with 12 girls and said she uses art as an escape.
AZFamily
Several fires around the Phoenix area leave families homeless, one dog dead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Several fires in the Phoenix area have left some families homeless and one dog dead this holiday weekend. Crews were called out to a fire near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road after a fire started in the front yard just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters say the fire spread to the home and a car parked in the driveway. The family of three had to break through a back window to escape, and one dog died in the fire. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. Three other dogs survived.
AZFamily
Taking a glance at Arizona’s 2023 real estate market
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a brand new year and a brand new real estate market for 2023!. Real estate agents across the Valley are expecting more balance in the market with more room for buyers and sellers to negotiate. In the Valley, there’s around 17,400 homes on the market. That’s the most inventory we’ve seen over the summer when the market was at its peak of just 3,500. In a “normal” market, there was an average of 35,000 homes up for sale. Several real estate experts say the market is in a good place to welcome buyers with interest rates being of prime interest in 2023.
AZFamily
9 people injured after shooting in central Phoenix
Hundreds of bills were signed into Arizona law in 2022, and some new laws will begin starting Jan. 1, 2023. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall.
AZFamily
Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect. On July 13, 2022, police say Destiny Hernandez was at a home when several people broke in and began shooting. Hernandez was shot multiple times and died.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day Sunday as winter storm hits Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
AZFamily
Genealogy database used to track down Idaho murder suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Genealogy database used to track down Idaho murder suspect
AZFamily
Surprise family remembers grandfather killed by suspected drunk driver on New Year’s Day
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Surprise family is grieving the loss of Daniel Duran. The 57-year-old was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in the early morning of New Year’s Day. He is remembered as a loving family man. “He was pure joy, happiness, there was never a sad moment with him,” said his son Robert Duran.
