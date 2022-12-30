Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Lares, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 17:16:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-01 18:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Lares; Moca; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Aguada, Lares, Moca and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 630 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 18:50:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING The risk of rip currents has decreased into the moderate range and therefore the rip current statement will be allowed to expire.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook, Southeast Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 12:41:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 04:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook Moisture Refreezing Tonight Leftover moisture will refreeze onto walkways, driveways, and roads as temperatures fall, creating dangerous icy spots. Be extra careful and watch out for areas of ice.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Marion A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN MARION COUNTY At 558 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Columbia, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Improve around 610 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Tornado Warning issued for Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 20:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Union The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Union County in south central Arkansas Northwestern Union Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 930 PM CST. * At 847 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Junction City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Urbana around 905 PM CST. Strong and Lapile around 910 PM CST. Huttig around 915 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Felsenthal, Junction City, Lillie, Spearsville, Hillsboro, Lockhart, New London, Aurelle, Oakland and Taylorville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Winter Storm Warning issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 20:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.
Flood Warning issued for Belmont, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 15:23:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 23:52:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Belmont; Monroe FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following counties, Belmont and Monroe. Portions of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland. Portions of West Virginia, including the following counties, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio and Wetzel. * WHEN...Until 530 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1254 PM EST, emergency management reported an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wheeling, Uniontown, Moundsville, Connellsville, Bellaire, Waynesburg, Bethlehem, Triadelphia, Monessen, California, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, Charleroi, Shadyside, Masontown, Bentleyville, Brownsville, New Stanton, Fredericktown- Millsboro and South Connellsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; North Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog will develop this Sunday evening. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bullock, Macon, Russell by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for southeastern and east central Alabama. Target Area: Bullock; Macon; Russell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bullock, southeastern Macon and western Russell Counties through 645 PM CST At 612 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Davisville, or 8 miles northeast of Union Springs, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Union Springs, Hurtsboro, Guerryton, Uchee, Creek Stand, Rutherford, Warriorstand, Hatchechubbe and Parkmanville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Bibb, Jones, Twiggs, Wilkinson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 18:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 19:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST for central Georgia. Target Area: Baldwin; Bibb; Jones; Twiggs; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Baldwin, northwestern Wilkinson, eastern Bibb, northern Twiggs and southeastern Jones Counties through 745 PM EST At 712 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Wayside to Cross Keys to Middle Georgia Regional Airport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Milledgeville, Gray, Gordon, Ivey, Midway-Hardwick, Postell, James, Coopers, Allenwood, Mountain Springs, Griswoldville, Haddock, Fitzpatrick, Pancras, Greenberry Crossroads, Clinton, Ripley, Huber and Cross Keys. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Rapides, northern Evangeline and central Avoyelles Parishes through 645 PM CST At 601 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Ophelia National Wildlife Refuge to Turkey Creek. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marksville, Bunkie, Moreauville, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek, Bordelonville, Cottonport, Pine Prairie, Mansura, Hessmer, Evergreen, Bayou Chicot, Brouillette, Lake Ophelia National Wildlife Refuge and St. Landry. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 47 and 60. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 08:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northeastern Crook DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 16:44:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 444 PM MST, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in Snow Canyon State Park. Water has moved over Snow Canyon Road, making it impassable. The south entrance to the park is currently closed. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams, and streets. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Snow Canyon State Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Special Weather Statement issued for Iberia, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Iberia; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Iberia, east central Vermilion and west central St. Martin Parishes through 630 PM CST At 542 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Esther, or over Intracoastal City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Iberia, St. Martinville, Jeanerette, Avery Island, Intracoastal City, Erath, Delcambre, Cade, Esther, Lydia, Acadiana Regional Airport, Jefferson Island, Coteau and Henry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches below 9000 feet. 1 to 3 feet above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes. * WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Areas of reduced visibility due to blowing snow. High winds and heavy snow could result in increased avalanche danger.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 17:02:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-04 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Catawba, Davie, Iredell, Rowan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 18:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 19:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cabarrus; Catawba; Davie; Iredell; Rowan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cabarrus, east central Catawba, southwestern Davie, southeastern Iredell and Rowan Counties through 730 PM EST At 643 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southeast of Statesville, or near Troutman, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kannapolis, Salisbury, Statesville, Downtown Concord, Mooresville, China Grove, Spencer, Landis, Enochville and Granite Quarry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CST for central, south central and southwestern Mississippi. Target Area: Claiborne; Copiah; Franklin; Jefferson; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Claiborne, northwestern Lincoln, eastern Jefferson, northwestern Franklin and southwestern Copiah Counties through 645 PM CST At 543 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hamburg, or 20 miles east of Natchez, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Union Church and Blue Hill around 610 PM CST. Pleasant Hill and Mcbride around 615 PM CST. Caseyville and Peyton around 620 PM CST. Allen around 625 PM CST. Barlow around 630 PM CST. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Pottawattamie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 17:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pottawattamie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING Light snow and areas of freezing drizzle continue to diminish. Therefore, the Advisory will be allowed to expire. A few flurries will continue to be possible this evening and into Wednesday morning, however little to no impacts are expected.
Special Weather Statement issued for Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 18:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST for north central and northeastern Georgia. Target Area: Banks; Barrow; Clarke; Gwinnett; Hall; Jackson; Madison; Oconee; Walton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Oconee, Barrow, eastern Gwinnett, southern Banks, northwestern Clarke, northern Walton, southeastern Hall, Jackson and northwestern Madison Counties through 715 PM EST At 647 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Gainesville to near Dacula to near Snellville, and moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Lawrenceville, Winder, Jefferson, Commerce, Homer, Snellville, Loganville, Braselton, Auburn, Dacula, Oakwood, Grayson, Statham, Maysville, Arcade, Nicholson, Hoschton, Bogart and Bethlehem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
