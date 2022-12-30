Letter to the Editor: Poor communication from MLGW

Sarah Hunter Simanson (“ Opinion: MLGW must communicate better ”) accurately describes the unacceptable, poor communication from Memphis, Light, Gas & Water to its customers.

I have not forgotten last February’s ice storm where many of us were without power, including me for 8 days. The MLGW app was extremely frustrating. The app twice notified me that my power was restored when it was not. I started calling my neighbors to see if my front porch light was on knowing not to depend on MLGW’s app. I started emailing MLGW daily to notify them that I still was without power. The app is still is a poor method of communicating.

Calling MLGW is a joke. This needs to be addressed. I got notifications from The Daily Memphian of the water boil advisory and notified my neighbors who were not aware. The MLGW updates on TV were short and easily missed. Hopefully our water will continue to test clean since many customers were uninformed of the need to boil water. Can we not at least improve this poor communication?

Karen Morrison, Memphis