ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Holmes County District Public Library January 2023 events and programs

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAPmn_0jyveYDb00

Call the library at 330-674-5972 for more information or to register for any of these events:

January Craft Kit for Teens, Central Library or East Branch. Pick up a STEAM Electrolysis of Water craft kit containing supplies to conduct a science experiment that breaks down water molecules.

Reading is Snow Much Fun, kids winter reading program, Jan. 3-Feb. 18. The winter reading program for ages 2-13 includes reading and completing BINGO cards to become eligible for prizes. Registration is required.

Storytime, East Branch, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Ages 2-5 with an adult are invited to join for stories, activities, and songs.

Storytime, Central Library, 10:30 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27. Ages 2-5 with an adult, are invited for stories, activities and songs.

Winter Craft for Adults, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, Central Library. Embrace the winter season by crafting a snowflake wall hanging using string art style. Registration is required.

STEAMKids Club, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Central Library. Ages 8-12 will explore science, technology, engineering, art and math through hands-on activities, and will learn to navigate Hexbugs through a maze they create. Registration is required.

Booktalk for Teens, "The Ultimate Scholarship Book" by Gen and Kelly Tanabe, 6-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, Central Library. Along with an informational overview of the book, there will be time for individual exploration of the resources it provides. Intended for ages 12-18; drinks and snacks will be provided.

11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 14, Central Library.Kids are invited to read to a licensed therapy dog from Caring Therapy Canines.

Family Movie Matinee, 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Central Library. Showing on the big screen, enjoy this movie about a boy struggling to fit in at his new school when he discovers a singing crocodile living in the attic of his home. Bring a comfy chair or blanket, snacks, and a drink. Children must be with an adult. Call the library for the movie title. Rated PG.

LEGO Building Night, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Central Library. Kids ages 6-12 can join for LEGO building fun. LEGOs and ideas are provided.

Book Discussion for Adults, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Central Library. Discussing “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn, and at 6 p.m. at Jitters Coffee House, discussing “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng. Books are available to borrow at the Central Library.

Comments / 0

Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Community rallies around family of murder victim

UPPER SANDUSKY—An entire community is rallying to support the family and friends of Keris Dilgard Riebel. Riebel, a 2019 graduate of Wynford High School, is being remembered as a light to all who knew her. A tribute was posted Monday on the Wynford Royals Facebook page that read:. Wynford...
BUCYRUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Funky Winkerbean ends today, after five decades

MEDINA, Ohio – Don’t miss today’s Funky Winkerbean comic strip. It’s the last in a 50-plus-year run. Medina resident and cartoonist Tom Batiuk started the strip in 1972, three years after graduating from Kent State University, where he studied fine art. He announced in November that Funky Winkerbean would end on Dec. 31, 2022.
MEDINA, OH
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Sheriff's Sale Case #19FR09-0276

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES FIDUCARIES, DEVISEES AND DONEES OF GLEN R ANDERSON, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, JANUARY 20, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
KNOX COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
CANTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
WCPO

Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 92-year-old Ohio man

CANTON, Ohio — The Missing Adult Alert issued by the Stark County Sheriff's Office statewide for John Gabl, a 92-year-old man from Canton, Ohio has been canceled. At approximately 10:46 a.m. Saturday Gabl was found safe by law enforcement, authorities report. Gabl drove away from his home in at...
CANTON, OH
insideradio.com

End Of 2022 Sees More Local Newspapers Shutting Down.

A pair of local newspapers that have been publishing for more than a century are among the latest casualties in the unrelenting demise of much of the print industry. The Barberton Herald, a weekly that has served the Akron, OH market for a century, published its final edition on Thursday.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drop in new, reported coronavirus cases in Ohio as of last week’s report. There were just over 13,000 new cases reported, 193 from Stark County. But the CDC still has all area counties at Medium level for spread of the...
OHIO STATE
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy