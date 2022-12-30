Explore Aultman College during Jan. 7 Preview Day

CANTON − Aultman College is opening its doors for a Preview Day, an open house-style event for interested students, 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

The event includes tours of college facilities and classrooms; the opportunity to meet with students, faculty and staff; and presentations about the various programs in nursing, radiography, social work, medical assisting and the health sciences, as well as College Credit Plus for high school students.

The event is free, but reservations are required. To learn more and RSVP, visit www.aultmancollege.edu/open-house. Aultman College is located next to Aultman Hospital at the corner of Dartmouth Avenue and Seventh Street SW in Canton.