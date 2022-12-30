ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash

By Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 4 days ago
A Wichita Falls man was discovered killed in a motorcycle crash after police responded Friday morning, an official said.

Austin John Ford, 21, was discovered by a passerby who called Wichita Falls police, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls police public information officer, said in a media release Friday.

Ford was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Eipper said.

Ford's death increases traffic fatalities to 21 confirmed for this year in Wichita Falls, according to Eipper. The crash marks the ninth motorcycle fatality of 2022.

Eipper said police responded at 7:35 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Scott to investigate a fatal motorcycle crash.

A passerby had seen a body on the side of the road, stopped to investigate and discovered Ford, Eipper said. The caller found Ford deceased, along with the wreckage from the crash.

Wichita Falls Police Department's Crash Investigations Unit responded, and investigators believe the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on the 1700 block of East Scott when the rider lost control, Eipper said.

The driver veered left off the roadway, and the motorcycle went into a ditch and hit the east side of it, throwing the rider, Eipper said. The time he crashed is unknown.

The family was notified, and the investigation is ongoing, Eipper said.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

