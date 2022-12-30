ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

When will Tennessee Titans play Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18? Here's the latest

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6XC6_0jyveMs700

The Tennessee Titans will play the biggest game of their season in Week 18.

The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) in Week 18. The game will be played at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and broadcast on ABC and ESPN, per a league announcement Sunday evening. The winner of the game will win the AFC South and host a wild-card playoff game. With a loss, the Titans will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

The NFL holds off on scheduling Week 18 games until the Week 17 games are completed.

THE CHOICE IS CLEAR: It's a no-brainer: Joshua Dobbs should start for Tennessee Titans in Jacksonville | Estes

THE FUTURE IS UNCLEAR: What Joshua Dobbs start means for Malik Willis, future of Tennessee Titans' QB room

The NFL tends to schedule the games that have the biggest playoff implications in the exclusive windows on Saturday and in Sunday primetime. The Titans are no stranger to this; they were flexed into the Sunday primetime slot in 2018 for a winner-takes-all playoff play-in game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday he doesn't expect to know when the game will be played until Monday night at the earliest. He said the team will adjust on the fly if the game is scheduled for Saturday, with the only real change being whether Tuesday is an off day or if the regular Wednesday-Thursday-Friday practices are shifted up to Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday.

The game in Jacksonville won't be the only one with significant playoff implications. The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens could be playing for the AFC North title. The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions might be playing for a wild-card spot, as might the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. The No. 1 seed in the AFC could also be up for grabs with the Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs all vying for the conference's lone first-round playoff bye.

Last season, the NFL put a game between the 11-5 Chiefs and 7-9 Denver Broncos in the early Saturday slot, a matchup between the 11-5 Dallas Cowboys and 9-7 Philadelphia Eagles in the late Saturday slot and a playoff play-in game between the 9-7 Las Vegas Raiders and 9-7 Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday primetime. Two other games that carried significant playoff implications (Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers) were relegated to the Sunday afternoon slots.

The Titans have lost six straight games, including a 36-22 loss to the Jaguars in Nashville on Dec. 11, but have also won back-to-back AFC South titles.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: When will Tennessee Titans play Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18? Here's the latest

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Tennessean

Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans

As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
NASHVILLE, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Wants Young Quarterback To Retire

Scary details have emerged from the concussion situation with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. According to a report, Tagovailoa was unable to remember some of his decisions in the Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. "@JayGlazer adds that on Monday, when coach Mike McDaniel asked Tua why did he...
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

Colts blast Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebration after Nick Foles injury: ‘Horses–t’

The Colts have taken exception to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebrations after injuring their quarterback. The Giants’ rookie pass rusher leveled Colts quarterback Nick Foles with a vicious sack during the second quarter of the team’s playoff-clinching rout of Indianapolis on Sunday. The hit left Foles with a rib injury, and he exited the game after being carted off the field. After rolling off the top of Foles, Thibodeaux celebrated with fake snow angels on the field. He was still right next to Foles, however, who was writhing on the ground in pain before Colts trainers came out to meet him. In...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback

NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
The Tennessean

NFL TV Schedule 2022: Week 18

The Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football to end the NFL's regular season, the league announced Monday. The league announced the full schedule for Week 18 after announcing Chiefs-Raiders and Titans-Jaguars as Saturday games one day prior. Detroit and Green Bay factor heavily into the 7-seed...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring

While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football. There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely. However, that will not be happening. "Derek Carr has no plans to retire...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy