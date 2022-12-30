CHEYENNE — In the heart of the Wyoming Capitol, Gov. Mark Gordon was joined by the four top state executives as they were sworn into office Tuesday morning. The inauguration ceremony was one of the many events hosted in celebration of the newly-elected leaders. From family and friends gathering for a prayer service in St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at the start of the morning, to the inauguration gala held in the evening—it was a bustling day.

