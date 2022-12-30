ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

svinews.com

Top state executives sworn in at Capitol

CHEYENNE — In the heart of the Wyoming Capitol, Gov. Mark Gordon was joined by the four top state executives as they were sworn into office Tuesday morning. The inauguration ceremony was one of the many events hosted in celebration of the newly-elected leaders. From family and friends gathering for a prayer service in St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at the start of the morning, to the inauguration gala held in the evening—it was a bustling day.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Ratepayers to foot $2M bill for coal-power mandate

Electric utilities in Wyoming are already incurring costs to comply with legislation that requires them to pursue retrofitting coal-fired power plants with carbon capture, utilization and sequestration facilities, despite preliminary analyses that CCUS technology is cost-prohibitive. Those initial costs to comply with state law — which involved hiring engineers to...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

End of federal aid could mean more homeless in Wyoming

CASPER — Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program — which as of Dec. 22 had served more than 15,000 households across the state — stopped accepting new applications in November. It’s still supporting qualifying renters who applied before that deadline. But unless it gets more federal...
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

Laws going into effect in 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023. More than a dozen states enacted tax cuts starting on Sunday. Other new laws going into effect across the country impact personal liberties. Alabama becomes the 25th state to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
svinews.com

Future of oil and gas industry uncertain

CASPER —This year is shaping up to be the most normal in a while for the oil and gas industry. But with normalcy still a long way off, the Wyoming operators who have scrambled to keep pace with market volatility since the start of the pandemic aren’t sure what, exactly, 2023 will bring.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Gordon, Other Wyoming State Officials Will Be Sworn In Monday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s all-Republican Executive Branch will be begin new terms in office Monday, starting with a swearing in ceremony followed by a series of events in Cheyenne. Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Chuck Gray, Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Ghosts Of Wyoming Governors Past

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Leo Wolfson recently wrote a couple of great pieces about former Wyoming Governors, Ed Herschler and Dave Freudenthal, and it got me to thinking about governors we have known here in the Big Empty. Both articles describe thinking governors, logical governors,...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Game and Fish leaders pressed on migration designation delays

Pointing to a three-year delay in implementing Wyoming’s big game migration protection policy, some members of the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce encouraged wildlife managers to act during the group’s final meeting. “We’re missing opportunities,” Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs) said at the Dec. 14 meeting in Cheyenne. “It frustrates me...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: Roundabouts — Evil Efficiency Monstrosities or Bastions for Intelligent Drivers?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Oh, the roundabout. Harbinger of evil and dissector of driver intelligence. Wyoming has several roundabouts, most of which are located at major intersections where traffic is often busy only at intervals rather than all the time. Roundabouts will, theoretically, reduce vehicle emissions, improve traffic flow, and decrease accidents. In the real world, according to Wyoming drivers, it’s not that cut-and-dried.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Tuesday, January 3, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Donna Kelsey of Etna, Wyoming. Donna writes: “This was the view from my front deck, looking east toward Stewart Peak. The stunning purple sunrise was unlike any I have ever seen…lasting but a fleeting moment that I was lucky enough to capture.”
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Geese in Cheyenne test positive for avian influenza

CHEYENNE (WNE) —Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The geese were recovered from Lions Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus’ presence in wild birds. As...
CHEYENNE, WY
kiowacountypress.net

Third of Yellowstone elk habitat not protected from development

(Wyoming News Service) More than a third of all known elk habitat in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem remains wide-open for human development, according to new analysis recently published in the scientific journal Biological Conservation. Laura Gigliotti, the report's author, said data collected showed which of the park's 26 herds are...
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE

