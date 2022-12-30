Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Petrobras investors tank shares as Lula makes a populist strategy shift
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pledged to steer the state-controlled oil giant Petrobras in a more populist direction, and investors aren't happy. Petroleo Brasileiro SA will shield consumers from sharp fuel price swings and increase investments in refining projects to curb fuel imports, according to initial comments from Lula and his economic team. Petrobras was down 9.8% in New York at 11:14 a.m local time as investors gauge just how much the policy shift will erode profits and dividends.
MySanAntonio
S&P Global: China to set tone for oil markets
China is expected to set the tone for oil markets in 2023. Peering into their crystal balls, analysts at S&P Global Commodity Insights offered their thoughts on energy markets for 2023. “China’s COVID policy will be the top issue in energy markets,” said Dan Klein, head of energy pathways with...
MySanAntonio
OPEC output edges higher as Nigeria cracks down on oil theft
OPEC's crude output edged higher last month as Nigeria partially reversed a long-term slump by cracking down on oil theft. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries boosted supplies by 150,000 barrels a day, with the West African nation effectively providing the entire gain, according to a Bloomberg survey. Total group output was 29.14 million barrels a day.
MySanAntonio
Business Highlights: World markets, Tesla sales
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have begun the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. The IMF’s director, Kristalina Georgieva, said in an interview with the U.S. TV network CBS that it expects one-third of the world to fall into recession this year. Over the weekend, Chinese manufacturing data showed weakening activity as COVID-19 outbreaks once again disrupted business activity. On Wall Street, stocks closed out 2022 with more losses, giving the S&P 500 its worst year since 2008 as it fell 0.3% on Friday. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve as it battles inflation.
MySanAntonio
Fresh fragility in global trade set to be revealed in 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It's been almost two years since an Arabian sandstorm roiled the world's supply networks by nudging a 1,300-foot-long container ship into the muddy bank of the Suez Canal. The Ever Given's week-long grounding delivered a key warning: The global...
MySanAntonio
Israel kicks off year by hiking rates to highest since 2008
Israel raised interest rates to their highest level since 2008 and signaled they'll remain elevated for some time, leading global central banks expected to extend a monetary tightening cycle to tackle faster inflation. Adding to six increases last year, the Bank of Israel lifted its benchmark to 3.75% from 3.25%,...
Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating its plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced....
Comments / 0