Recording Academy Adds Dozens of Credits for Bad Bunny’s 2023 Album of the Year Nominee

By Paul Grein
 4 days ago

The Recording Academy has added the names of dozens of collaborators to Bad Bunny ’s historic album of the year contender, Un Verano Sin Ti . It has also amended the credits on five other nominees in the category.

The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Nov. 15, but the Academy has made dozens of tweaks and corrections to the list, which it posts on its website . That’s to be expected in a list of this size, with thousands of nominees across 91 categories.

Some of the changes on Bunny’s credits are minor (but of course important to these individuals). The name of songwriter Martin Coogan was corrected from Mick Coogan. The spelling of songwriter Julian Quiles Betancourt’s last name was corrected from Bentancourt.

Un Verano Sin Ti is the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for album of the year. Here’s how the nominations credits now read on that album. (Changes and additions are in bold.)

Un Verano Sin Ti

Bad Bunny

Rauw Alejandro, Bomba Estéreo, Buscabulla, Chencho Corleone, Jhay Cortez, Tony Dize & The Marías, featured artists; BYRD, De La Cruz , Demy & Clipz, Elikai, Hassi , HAZE, Albert Hype , La Paciencia, Cheo Legendary, Richi Lopez , MAG, MagicEnElBeat, Masis, MICK, Jesus Alberto Molina , Mora, Jota Rosa, SCOTT , Subelo Neo, TAINY & ZULIA , producers; Josh Gudwin & Roberto Rosado, engineers/mixers; Raul Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, Kamil Assad , Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, Julian Quiles Betancourt, Leutrim Bequiri , Raquel Berrios, Abner Jose Cordero Boria, Marco Daniel Borrero, Joaquin Calderon Bravo, Harry Alexis Ramos Cabrera , Joshua Conway, Martin Coogan, Kaled Elikai Cordova , Orlando Javier Valle Vega, Jesus Nieves Cortes, Jose Cruz, Misael De La Cruz , Luis Del Valle, Scott Dittrich, Etienne Gagnon, Jason Garcia, Juan Diego Linares Gonzalez, Nicolas Jara, Ritchie Lopez, Steve Martinez-Funes , Marcos Masis, Michael Masis, Adrian McKinnon, Alberto Carlos Melendez, Jesus Alberto Molina, Freddy Montalvo , Gabriel Mora, Hector Pagan, Darwin Cordale Quinn, Tony Felician Rivera, Jose Raphael Arce Rodriguez, Joel Hernandez Rodriguez, Egbert Rosa, Roberto Rosado, Joselly Rosario , Elena Rose, Liliana Margarita Saumet & Maria Zardoya, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Here are the changes that have made to date to five of the other nominees in the category.

Renaissance /Beyoncé

The names of four songwriters – Jerel Black, Jimi Stephen Payton, Andrew Richardson and Freddie Ross – were removed. The phrase “From the Internet” after songwriter Patrick Paige II’s name was removed.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers /Kendrick Lamar

Several names were added — Mike Larson, engineer/mixer; Johnny Juliano, producer; Timothy Maxie, producer; and John Julian, Danny McKinnon & Ely Rise, songwriters.

The Donuts were removed as a producer. Two names were changed: songwriter/producer Tyler Mehlenbacher was changed to Tyler Reese; mastering engineer Michelle Mancini was changed to Emerson Mancini.

Special /Lizzo

Here too, mastering engineer Michelle Mancini was changed to Emerson Mancini.

30/ Adele

John Hanes was added as an engineer/mixer.

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) /Mary J. Blige

Adriana Flores & Bryan Ponce were removed as songwriters.

