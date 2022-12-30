ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Way-too-early 2023 SEC quarterback rankings

By Lance Dawe
 4 days ago

Where does Auburn's Robby Ashford land among the SEC's 2023 signal-callers?

It's a little too early for quarterback rankings.

We're doing them anyway.

There's a wealth of talent that's leaving the league in 2023, including a Heisman finalist (Stetson Bennett), a should have been Heisman finalist (Hendon Hooker), and a former Heisman winner (Bryce Young).

Here's how we're ranking the SEC's QBs heading into 2023.

1. KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

There's a legitimate argument for KJ Jefferson as the best quarterback in the SEC... at least, in the preseason. Jefferson accounted for 33 total touchdowns and almost 3,300 total yards as a junior. He should be primed for a solid senior season.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

2. Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Rogers, despite operating an offense that boosts his numbers, is still a very solid quarterback on film. How the Bulldogs operate offensively following the death of head coach Mike Leach is a question mark, therefore putting Rogers' final season in at least statistical jeopardy.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

3. Georgia's quarterback

This is less about the individual talent and more about the system. The Bulldogs have all of the pieces to help aid a quarterback regardless of how effective he is. Now that Stetson Bennett has moved on after starting his career during the Bush administration, Georgia will now turn to Gunner Stockton, Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, or a signal-caller from the portal.

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

4. Alabama's quarterback

Jalen Milroe could be next up for the Tide... although some fans may be displeased if that is the case. Milroe showed flashes of potential last season but was turnover prone in extended minutes and was not particularly accurate. Blake Sims types of vibes.

Alabama may also be in contention for a portal QB.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

5. Jayden Daniels, LSU

What he lacks in flashiness he makes up for in decision making. Daniels was one of the more accurate quarterbacks in the league this season and it was largely due in part to his ability to make the right decision consistently. His 818 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground are something to also take note of.

Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP

6. Joe Milton/Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee

Five-star freshman Iamaleava will battle it out with Milton, who should be returning for his sixth season of college football in 2023. Milton was benched for Hendon Hooker in 2021 but looked marvelous in garbage time behind him this past year.

This should be an intriguing battle to watch. The scheme and return of production should help whomever wins the job.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

7. Devin Leary, Kentucky

As long as he stays healthy.

Leary was a four-year player at NC State, but injuries have derailed every season.

62 passing touchdowns to 12 interceptions is nothing to scoff at, especially in Liam Coen's offense paired with a group of extremely talented wideouts.

8. Robby Ashford, Auburn

This ranking is banking on two things occurring.

One, Auburn either gets a portal quarterback and starts Ashford anyway, or doesn't and is forced to.

Two, Hugh Freeze is a legitimate developer of quarterbacks and will dramatically elevate Ashford's floor as a passer. He's an athlete, for one - 710 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns in the SEC is serious business - but his sub-50 completion percentage left a lot to be desired.

If Freeze can calm Ashford's arm down, he could be very dangerous. He just has to get under control.

Zach Bland/AU Athletics

9. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Rattler was... okay during his first season in Columbia.

16 passing touchdowns ( six of which came against Tennessee) and 11 interceptions was not doing it for Shane Beamer & Co.

There's reason to believe that with new OC Dowell Loggains the offense will be much improved.

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

10. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Dart was solid in his first year at Ole Miss.

Is there reason to believe he could be better in 2023? Sure, but with two of his top three receivers graduating, there's a simple assumption to make; the Rebels are going to abuse the ground game with Quidshon Judkins, leaving Dart to simply manage the game.

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

11. AJ Swann, Vanderbilt

Yeah, that's right. Vanderbilt isn't last here.

The Commodores' offensive limitations did not prohibit Swann from posting a 10-2 TD/INT ratio as a freshman in 2022.

There's reason to believe that with the overall improvement Vandy showed this season, their floor - along with Swann's as a passer - should elevate slightly in 2023.

© Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

12. Graham Mertz, Florida

Is this a downgrade?

Over the course of four seasons at Wisconsin, Mertz completed 59.5% of his passes for 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He had a negative yards per carry.

Given that he was relatively mediocre in the Big Ten, it's hard to assume that Billy Napier is going to turn Mertz into an above-average talent in the SEC.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

13. Texas A&M's quarterback

As long as Jimbo Fisher is calling the plays, the ceiling on A&M's offense (and their quarterbacks) will be limited.

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

14. Brady Cook, Missouri

In an offense that had a statistically average rushing attack, Brady Cook threw for 14 touchdowns.

That's not going to cut it for Mizzou moving forward. With leading receiver Dominic Lovett gone, there are several question marks for Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers' offense.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

