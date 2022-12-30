Way-too-early 2023 SEC quarterback rankings

Where does Auburn's Robby Ashford land among the SEC's 2023 signal-callers?
It's a little too early for quarterback rankings.
We're doing them anyway.
There's a wealth of talent that's leaving the league in 2023, including a Heisman finalist (Stetson Bennett), a should have been Heisman finalist (Hendon Hooker), and a former Heisman winner (Bryce Young).
Here's how we're ranking the SEC's QBs heading into 2023.
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in ...
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
There has been tons of quarterback movement via the transfer portal over the past month. But one top quarterback who had entered the portal just made a surprising decision. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has exited the portal. He will return to Coastal Carolina for the 2023 season.
Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
Lander University transfer Max Ponce has committed to Tennessee rugby. The 5-foot-10, 230-pound scrum-half is from Franklin High School in Franklin, Tennessee. Tennessee won its third consecutive SCRC championship in 2022, defeating South Carolina, 27-22, on Nov. 12. The 2022 campaign was the first for Tennessee under head coach Scott...
The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
Men’s hoops have reached conference play across the country including our beloved Southeastern Conference where basketball sometimes plays third fiddle to football and baseball, especially at Ole Miss. However, there’s a lot of season left to be played, and despite the Rebels 8-5 start, there is a ton of...
Kirk Herbstreit is widely regarded as one of the nicest guys in sports, so it was a bit of a shock for viewers to hear him curse on live TV Monday morning. During a special bowl edition of ESPN's "College GameDay," Herbstreit said Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams "need to clean that s--- up" in regards to Williams' "F--- Utah" fingernails from the Pac-12 Championship Game.
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Noah Ruggles stepped up to the moment of his life after CJ Stroud delivered the drive of his life in the final moments of the Peach Bowl matchup. After leading for much of the game against Georgia, the Bulldogs came up with a clutch drive behind quarterback Stetson Bennett to take the lead. Bennett threw a touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining, giving the Bulldogs a 42-41 lead.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum took a dig at USC's Lincoln Riley while praising TCU for its College Football Playoff win over the weekend. Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," the SEC commentator took aim at the former Big-12 coach. Saying, "I like the fact that TCU, of all the schools, did what Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma could not."
Michigan's title hopes were incinerated when losing the Fiesta Bowl to TCU. Because his alma mater fell short, Charles Woodson had to pay the price Sunday. The former Heisman Trophy winner lost a bet with fellow FOX NFL Kickoff panelist Sean Payton, whose son attends TCU. Woodson wore a TCU tie during the studio show.
