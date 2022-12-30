ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Inside California mansion where ‘Harry & Meghan’ was filmed. It’s for sale for $33.5M

By David Caraccio
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

The popular Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan,” which looks at the California lifestyle and relationship of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was filmed mostly at a Mediterranean-style mansion in Montecito that’s four miles from where the couple actually lives.

That regal mansion is for sale for $33.5 million.

Built in 2006, the six-bedroom main home and guest house span more than 13,500 square feet on two acres and take in ocean and mountain views. Meghan was “extensively” interviewed on camera in a beautiful, spacious great room with a massive chandelier and arched windows, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com, which obtained and shared images of the home (see the video above).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the affluent Montecito area, near Santa Barbara, in 2020. They bought a $14.65 million home there, according to media reports.

The home where the six-part series was filmed has features fit for royalty : a colonnade extending the entire width of the house overlooks a pool; a library features polished wood paneling; majestic fireplaces; a game room; gym; theater; meditation and massage space; and a glamorous dining room highlighted by a silver-leaf ceiling.

Outside, several sculptures by artist Robert Indiana punctuate the lush, manicured grounds, according to Dirt.com. Pebbled walkways and stone walls meander through the landscaping.

Organic vegetable beds and citrus orchards, chicken coops, and secret gardens “define sustainable sensibility and offer an unparalleled piece of paradise,” according to the official property listing.

The property owner is listed as a Qualified Personal Residence Trust in the name of businessman Mark Schulhof, according to Property Shark, a real estate data website.

Schulhof bought the home for $14.6 million in 2013, according to dirt.com and Property Shark.

