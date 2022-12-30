ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man shot, killed roommate after argument

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after his roommate shot and killed him following an argument between the two, according to police. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that officers responded to a residence near the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue at approximately 5:49 a.m. Monday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police arrest man accused in several home break-ins

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man suspected of robbing several homes in Henderson was arrested by police Dec. 31, the Henderson Police Department announced Tuesday. Justin Victory, 40, faces charges of burglary while in possession of a gun, home invasion with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun at an occupied structure, and four counts of attempted robbery.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

70-year-old man arrested in deadly hit-and-run in east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man sought by police following a fatal hit-and-run on Dec. 28 was arrested Monday, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Carlos Lopez-Orellana, 70, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death. He is being held without bond at Clark County Corrections.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police: Driver had ‘strong odor of alcohol’ in crash that killed 2 tourists near Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New details were released Tuesday related to the case of a woman accused of killing two people in a DUI hit-and-run incident on Dec. 28. Mykael Terrell, 28, is charged with two counts of reckless driving, two counts of DUI resulting in death, and two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident. She is being held at Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian killed after hit by car in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian was killed and another was injured after they were hit by a car in North Las Vegas Sunday afternoon. According to North Las Vegas Police, the crash happened at Aliante near Nature Park around 2:38 p.m. Jan. 1. Police said a small SUV hit another vehicle and two pedestrians on the sidewalk.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Motorcyclist becomes first traffic fatality of 2023 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 29-year-old motorcycle rider died in the first traffic-related fatality of 2023, according to Las Vegas police. In a news release, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that at about 12:26 a.m. Sunday morning, a fatal motorcycle versus fixed object crash occurred at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Motorcyclist dead after crash near Lake Mead, Loz Feliz

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died in a motorcycle crash near Lake Mead Boulevard and North Loz Feliz Street headed towards Frenchman Mountain, according to Nevada State Police troopers. Drivers should expect intermittent road closures in the area for the next few hours. No other details have...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision in the east valley. Per Metro, a female pedestrian was struck at Boulder Highway north of Broadbent Boulevard, near Clark County Wetlands Park just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Evidence at the scene indicated that a...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy