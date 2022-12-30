Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas man kills roommate during dispute, waits hour to call 911: police
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man Monday after they said he shot and killed his roommate, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Fox5 KVVU
Man stabbed to death after family altercation near Flamingo, Koval
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday night near the Las Vegas Strip. Police tell FOX5 it took place in the 3900 block of Koval Lane near Flamingo Road around 7:20 p.m. Police say they responded to a call of a...
8newsnow.com
Woman said she ‘freaked out’ after hitting, killing 2 tourists in suspected DUI crash in downtown Las Vegas, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused of being drunk, hitting and killing two tourists, and then fleeing the scene told police the pedestrians came out of nowhere and she “freaked out” and drove home after the crash, according to her arrest report. Mykael Terrell, 28, denied...
87-year-old woman dies weeks after Dec. 15 crash in west Las Vegas, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An 87-year-old woman has died several weeks after she was involved in a Dec. 15 crash in the west valley, according to police. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred at approximately 4:53 p.m. on Dec. 15 at North Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police arrest man accused in several home break-ins
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man suspected of robbing several homes in Henderson was arrested by police Dec. 31, the Henderson Police Department announced Tuesday. Justin Victory, 40, faces charges of burglary while in possession of a gun, home invasion with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun at an occupied structure, and four counts of attempted robbery.
Fox5 KVVU
Police: Witnesses stop alleged DUI driver from leaving scene of fatal North Las Vegas crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect accused of killing a pedestrian and wounding another in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon has been identified by the North Las Vegas Police Department. The driver, identified as Fernando Reyes, 21, is charged with numerous traffic infractions plus DUI resulting in death,...
Fox5 KVVU
70-year-old man arrested in deadly hit-and-run in east Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man sought by police following a fatal hit-and-run on Dec. 28 was arrested Monday, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Carlos Lopez-Orellana, 70, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death. He is being held without bond at Clark County Corrections.
Fox5 KVVU
thejoltnews.com
Second suspect in Lacey murder arrested in Nevada, lengthy pursuit and capture
Authorities have arrested the other fraternal twin wanted for the murder of a Kenmore man in August. Nicholas VanDuren, 32, was arrested in North Las Vegas on Friday, December 30, Lacey police announced in a Facebook post. Lacey police sought the help of the North Las Vegas Police Department in...
Pedestrian killed after hit by car in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian was killed and another was injured after they were hit by a car in North Las Vegas Sunday afternoon. According to North Las Vegas Police, the crash happened at Aliante near Nature Park around 2:38 p.m. Jan. 1. Police said a small SUV hit another vehicle and two pedestrians on the sidewalk.
Las Vegas police investigating death of robbed victim
On New Years Day, a man was robbed in the late night around 1:34 a.m. near Spring Mountain and Valley View Boulevard. The victim died from his sustained injuries from the incident.
Fox5 KVVU
Motorcyclist becomes first traffic fatality of 2023 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 29-year-old motorcycle rider died in the first traffic-related fatality of 2023, according to Las Vegas police. In a news release, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that at about 12:26 a.m. Sunday morning, a fatal motorcycle versus fixed object crash occurred at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue.
Motorcyclist dead after crash near Lake Mead, Loz Feliz
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died in a motorcycle crash near Lake Mead Boulevard and North Loz Feliz Street headed towards Frenchman Mountain, according to Nevada State Police troopers. Drivers should expect intermittent road closures in the area for the next few hours. No other details have...
8newsnow.com
Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision in the east valley. Per Metro, a female pedestrian was struck at Boulder Highway north of Broadbent Boulevard, near Clark County Wetlands Park just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Evidence at the scene indicated that a...
