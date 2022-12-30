Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Annette Perry Sewell
Annette Perry Sewell, 86, of Winston, Georgia passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Carrollton Manor. She was born in Newnan on April 20, 1936, to her late parents Sara Ingram and Hugh David Perry Sr. She was a 1954 graduate of Newnan High School. She enjoyed leading children's...
Newnan Times-Herald
Jack Smith
Jack "Preston" Smith, 58, of Newnan, Georgia, departed this life on December 31, 2022. He was born on May 7, 1964, in Atlanta, to the late Mary Edith Lee and Jack Jerry Smith. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his baby sister, Debbie Lee Smith.
BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in ...
Albany Herald
Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU
The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with...
Newnan Times-Herald
Bertha Mae Smith Cochran
Bertha Mae "Bert" Smith Cochran, 97, of Newnan, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home in Newnan. She was born on August 1, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Pearl Taylor "Pop" Smith and Agnes Lilliam "Mom" Kopplin. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Pennington "Chuck" Cochran; brother, Allen Taylor (Lorraine) Smith; daughter, Ruthie (William) Wallace; son, Michael (Martha) Cochran; grandson, Joe Wallace; and granddaughter, Mandy Brown.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta Schools cancel activities, practices
The Coweta County School System has canceled all after school activities and practices scheduled for Tuesday because of a tornado watch. At approximately 2 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch covering the entire West Georgia region. Cancellations do not affect the daily After School Program care at...
myfox28columbus.com
Victims of OSU's Dr. Strauss protest outside Peach Bowl in Atlanta
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State football players were fighting for a win on the field at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. But outside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, alleged sexual abuse survivors of former OSU team doctor Richard Strauss were looking for a victory in a different way. Protestors...
Newnan Times-Herald
Nancy Lou Moore
Nancy Lou Moore, age 82, of Grantville passed away on December 31, 2022. She was born on January 24, 1940, to the late Rufus Grady Whatley and Sadie Mae Whatley. She was also preceded in death by her loving Husband, Earnest Maxwell Moore. Nancy loved her family and one of...
Level 2 risk for severe storms across metro Atlanta Tuesday
ATLANTA — Strong and potentially severe storms are expected to more into north Georgia Tuesday. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the biggest threats will be to west Georgia, including the western portions of metro Atlanta, where there is a Level 2 of 5 severe weather threat.
Recent North Fulton restaurant health inspection scores
Below are recent restaurant health inspection scores for restaurants in North Fulton County. These reports cover the period from Dec. 20, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023. All inspections were conducted and reported by the Fulton County Environmental Health Department. 1920 Tavern. 948 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075. View inspections:. Alessio’s...
atlantafi.com
What Food Is Atlanta Best Known For?
When it comes to the dining scene, Atlanta, Georgia is a city with many tastes and styles. You can literally get different types of foods and cultures just from exploring inside the perimeter of Interstate 285. That is a question best answered by consumers who patronize Atlanta’s many restaurants, bars...
Metro Atlanta welcomes first babies of the New Year
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023. At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
Gainesville hospital prepares to become level 1 trauma center
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — It’s a potential change that could impact healthcare across the Atlanta region. The Northeast Georgia Medical Center is working to become the newest Level 1 trauma center, just months after an Atlanta hospital shut down, a spokesperson told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims. In 2022,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta EMA coordinator earns certification
Nic Burgess, Coweta County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, recently earned his certification for emergency management through the International Association of Emergency Managers. “Less than 100 people in Georgia have this certification,” Coweta County 911 and EMA Director Michael Terrell wrote by email. “This is a big accomplishment as there are...
Body found at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
Venerable meat-and-3 Doug’s Place changes hands, but tradition stays on the menu
EMERSON – Word got around, as word always does in a small town with big news....
WXIA 11 Alive
Why didn't Metallica play the halftime show at the Peach Bowl?
ATLANTA — A cryptic tweet on Saturday afternoon got fans of one of the most legendary rock groups around buzzing. Would Metallica really be playing the Peach Bowl halftime show?. The short answer, we know now, of course is no. Metallica was not in Atlanta to perform at the...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire damages one of Atlanta's oldest historic buildings
ATLANTA - An early morning fire damaged one of Atlanta's oldest historical homes Tuesday. Officials say shortly after 3:30 a.m. the fire broke out in the attic of the 1840 Joseph Willis House, which is located on the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road. The house, which was home to...
