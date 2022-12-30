ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Annette Perry Sewell

Annette Perry Sewell, 86, of Winston, Georgia passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Carrollton Manor. She was born in Newnan on April 20, 1936, to her late parents Sara Ingram and Hugh David Perry Sr. She was a 1954 graduate of Newnan High School. She enjoyed leading children's...
Newnan Times-Herald

Jack Smith

Jack "Preston" Smith, 58, of Newnan, Georgia, departed this life on December 31, 2022. He was born on May 7, 1964, in Atlanta, to the late Mary Edith Lee and Jack Jerry Smith. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his baby sister, Debbie Lee Smith.
Albany Herald

Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU

The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with...
Newnan Times-Herald

Bertha Mae Smith Cochran

Bertha Mae "Bert" Smith Cochran, 97, of Newnan, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home in Newnan. She was born on August 1, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Pearl Taylor "Pop" Smith and Agnes Lilliam "Mom" Kopplin. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Pennington "Chuck" Cochran; brother, Allen Taylor (Lorraine) Smith; daughter, Ruthie (William) Wallace; son, Michael (Martha) Cochran; grandson, Joe Wallace; and granddaughter, Mandy Brown.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta Schools cancel activities, practices

The Coweta County School System has canceled all after school activities and practices scheduled for Tuesday because of a tornado watch. At approximately 2 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch covering the entire West Georgia region. Cancellations do not affect the daily After School Program care at...
myfox28columbus.com

Victims of OSU's Dr. Strauss protest outside Peach Bowl in Atlanta

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State football players were fighting for a win on the field at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. But outside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, alleged sexual abuse survivors of former OSU team doctor Richard Strauss were looking for a victory in a different way. Protestors...
Newnan Times-Herald

Nancy Lou Moore

Nancy Lou Moore, age 82, of Grantville passed away on December 31, 2022. She was born on January 24, 1940, to the late Rufus Grady Whatley and Sadie Mae Whatley. She was also preceded in death by her loving Husband, Earnest Maxwell Moore. Nancy loved her family and one of...
The Georgia Sun

Recent North Fulton restaurant health inspection scores

Below are recent restaurant health inspection scores for restaurants in North Fulton County. These reports cover the period from Dec. 20, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023. All inspections were conducted and reported by the Fulton County Environmental Health Department. 1920 Tavern. 948 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075. View inspections:. Alessio’s...
atlantafi.com

What Food Is Atlanta Best Known For?

When it comes to the dining scene, Atlanta, Georgia is a city with many tastes and styles. You can literally get different types of foods and cultures just from exploring inside the perimeter of Interstate 285. That is a question best answered by consumers who patronize Atlanta’s many restaurants, bars...
13WMAZ

Metro Atlanta welcomes first babies of the New Year

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023. At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta EMA coordinator earns certification

Nic Burgess, Coweta County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, recently earned his certification for emergency management through the International Association of Emergency Managers. “Less than 100 people in Georgia have this certification,” Coweta County 911 and EMA Director Michael Terrell wrote by email. “This is a big accomplishment as there are...
11Alive

Body found at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
WXIA 11 Alive

Why didn't Metallica play the halftime show at the Peach Bowl?

ATLANTA — A cryptic tweet on Saturday afternoon got fans of one of the most legendary rock groups around buzzing. Would Metallica really be playing the Peach Bowl halftime show?. The short answer, we know now, of course is no. Metallica was not in Atlanta to perform at the...
fox5atlanta.com

Fire damages one of Atlanta's oldest historic buildings

ATLANTA - An early morning fire damaged one of Atlanta's oldest historical homes Tuesday. Officials say shortly after 3:30 a.m. the fire broke out in the attic of the 1840 Joseph Willis House, which is located on the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road. The house, which was home to...
