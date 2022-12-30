It's a little odd that filling a car with gas isn't covered by the driving test (in the US, anyway), as petrol is combustible, and you see people doing stupid things. What gets forgotten is that it's not the liquid fuel that's the biggest issue; it's the fumes. You can drop a match into gasoline (but you shouldn't), and the liquid will simply extinguish the flame unless it has time to combust the petrol's vapor as it drops. Gasoline needs air to burn; hence a car's ignition system measures the air-to-fuel ratio ready for the spark to ignite it. That's why if you see someone smoking on a forecourt, you should go to the next station. It's not visible fuel leaks that are dangerous at a gas station. But that doesn't mean other things are inherently unsafe, despite the warnings. So, let's answer some common questions here and dispel some gas station myths.

